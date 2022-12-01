"We shouldn't repeat our mistakes" - Wasim Jaffer hoping for consistency from Team India

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer feels Team India should be consistent in their team selection and avoid too much experimentation ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup. The team will kickstart its preparations for the event with the upcoming series against Bangladesh.

The Men in Blue used quite a few players as well as captains for the matches leading up to the T20 World Cup 2022. According to Jaffer, this led to a lack of clarity and consistency.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, he explained why it was important for the hosts of the ODI World Cup next year to stick to settled team management. Wasim Jaffer said:

"We shouldn't repeat our mistakes. We should play the remaining 20-25 ODIs under the same coach and captain and I hope we get to see that consistency going forward."

Aadya Sharma @Aadya_Sharma20



India men's captains in the last 12 months: 7

(include Bumrah, and that's 8)



#ENGvIND India men's captains in the 2000s: 6India men's captains in the last 12 months: 7(include Bumrah, and that's 8) India men's captains in the 2000s: 6India men's captains in the last 12 months: 7 (include Bumrah, and that's 8)#ENGvIND

India need to stick to their pool of 18-20 players: Wasim Jaffer

Only six players from India's squad for their recently concluded New Zealand tour have made it into their roster for the series in Bangladesh. Wasim Jaffer feels such experimentation isn't needed.

Although the Men in Blue are blessed with plenty of talent, Jaffer believes it is important to trust a limited pool of players and give them consistent gametime. He stated:

"We do have a pretty huge talent pool. But going into a World Cup year, you need to stick to your pool of 18-20 players and be patient with them, no matter how good the other players are."

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the biggest returning names in India's squad for the ODI series against Bangladesh. The first match will take place on Sunday, December 4.

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen.

