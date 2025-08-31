"We saw very much with Virat Kohli" - Former England spinner's massive claim on Joe Root ahead of Ashes 2025-26

Former England spinner Monty Panesar warned ace batter Joe Root about suffering a similar fate to Virat Kohli in the upcoming Ashes tour to Australia. The latter played the final Test series of his career at the end of last year down under.

The Indian great struggled massively, scoring only 190 runs at an average of under 24 in five games. Kohli retired from Tests soon after the Australian tour, calling time on an incredible 15-year red-ball career.

Meanwhile, Root will enter the upcoming Ashes series in Australia in the form of his life. The champion batter is the second leading run-scorer in Test history with 13,543 runs.

Talking about the former England captain and his Test future in an interview with India Today, Panesar said:

“It really depends how next year goes for him, how the Ashes go, we saw very much with Virat Kohli, right? He went to Australia and he just didn't know what to do with that ball outside 4th, 5th stump. I think that kind of led to his decision or a collective decision for him to retire. And yeah, if Joe Root doesn't have a good Ashes series and it goes really bad for him."

He added:

"Suddenly all it takes one series and you look, it's a different ball game altogether. England could lose their coach, their captain, if it's a very bad series, a few jobs could be done. Suddenly pople begin questioning, is he gone past his best? So it's very important when you go to Australia, doesn't matter how good you are, you've got to perform in Australia."

Root has historically struggled in Tests in Australia, averaging under 36 with no centuries in 14 outings.

"It's going to be very difficult for him" - Monty Panesar on Joe Root

Monty Panesar believes Joe Root will face his most arduous challenge against the star-studded Australian attack down under. The five-Test series will begin in Perth on November 21.

With Root fast hunting down Sachin Tendulkar's all-time scoring record, a strong series in Australia remains the one box unticked for the legendary English batter.

"It's going to be very difficult for him because he's going to be facing a strong Australian attack, and this is probably one of the strongest bowling attacks we've seen. But the form he's shown, and the runs he's scoring, he would probably want to score 100," said Panesar (via the aforementioned source).

He concluded:

"I'm sure there will be one of those Test matches, where the wicket isn't so bouncy, there's not so much pace in it possibly at Adelaide or, even in Melbourne, depending on the conditions. Well he's got a chance, but anything a bit bouncy or quick, I think, it'd be, it'd be a little bit difficult for him."

Apart from being second in Test runs, Joe Root is also fourth in Test centuries with 39, only 12 behind Tendulkar's record of 51.

