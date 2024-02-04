"We could have scored a few more runs" - Shubman Gill on India's batting performance vs England on Day 3 in Vizag

Shubman Gill opined that he left a few runs on the board on Day 3 of the second Test against England in Vizag.

The right-hander survived a couple of close early chances in his innings but went on to score a magnificient 104 (147). When he was batting, it looked like India would set England a target of at least 450. However, the hosts lost the last five wickets for 44 runs after he got out, crumbling with a lead of 398 runs.

"Very pleased but I feel like I left a bit out there. We could have scored a few more runs but overall, it was a good effort," Shubman Gill said after the day's play.

Gill survived a close LBW call against Tom Hartley when he was at 4 which was given on the field and looked plumb. Gill reluctantly reviewed, and replays showed a thin edge when the ball passed his bat. Speaking about the close call, he said:

"The first one, I didn't feel it. Shreyas (Iyer) told me to take the review and once I saw the replay on the big screen, I was really pleased," Gill said.

The shot he got out to also became a mini-drama in itself. Ben Stokes had kept a fielder straight behind the bowler and packed the leg side, leaving a big space on the off-side. Shubman Gill decided to take it on with a reverse sweep and ended up gloving it in the air for an easy catch for the 'keeper Ben Foakes. Speaking about his dismissal, Gill said:

"I saw the point fielder go there and thought it was a percentage shot. But perhaps the timing was wrong. Maybe I should have played those 5-6 overs before Tea," he said.

It was a crucial century for the right-hander, given that it was his first 50+ knock after 12 test innings.

"We should get the job done": Shubman Gill on India's chances

Asked about the match situation and the pitch, Gill felt it was "70-30" in India's favour, even though Vishakapatnam was still a decent surface to bat on. He said:

"It's a pretty decent wicket to bat on. You can't hit on the rise and you have to apply yourself. If we get the right amount of balls in the right areas, we should get the job done tomorrow... We are in the game. I think it's about 70-30 at the moment. The morning session will be an important one because we've seen there is some moisture there. So, there is a bit for the pacers and the spinners as well," Shubman Gill said.

