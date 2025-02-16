  • home icon
  "We have seen him do that in 20-over cricket really well" - Australian legend's big call on Travis Head's opening partner for Champions Trophy 2025

"We have seen him do that in 20-over cricket really well" - Australian legend's big call on Travis Head's opening partner for Champions Trophy 2025

By James Kuanal
Modified Feb 16, 2025 14:35 IST
Sri Lanka v Australia: One Day International - Source: Getty
Travis Head is the first choice opener for Australia ahead of Champions Trophy 2025. [Getty Images]

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist reckons that reigning skipper Steve Smith should open for Australia alongside Travis Head in the Champions Trophy 2025. The 53-year-old pointed out Smith's credentials in T20 amid Matthew Short and Jake Fraser McGurk's lean patch with the bat.

Notably, Short has been dismal with the bat in his five outings in ODis. The right-handed batter returned with scores of 1, 19, and 22 in his three outings against Pakistan last year. The 29-year-old followed that up with 0 and 2 against Sri Lanka.

McGurk, who has been slotted at No. 3, managed 2 and 9 against Sri Lanka. Overall, he has 98 runs in seven innings with best score of 41.

Adam Gilchrist told ABC Summer Grandstand show on Saturday (via Mid-Day):

also-read-trending Trending
“It’s a challenging one at the moment, but Smith should open. I didn’t see where he was slotted in the game against Sri Lanka. Obviously, Travis is going to be there — he’s fresh and fit. I also like Matt Short being there — he can form a nice left-hand-right-hand combination — that would be the preferred way for me to go."
"But I do think Smith can open — we have seen him do that in 20-over cricket really well," he added.

Steve Smith's credentials as an opener for Australia

Steve Smith has never opened in ODIs. He averages 52.10 with 4272 runs in 92 innings, including 12 tons and 34 half-centuries, while batting at No. 3. The right-handed batter has opened for Australia in T20Is on four occasions, managing 86 runs. However, the 35-year-old has three centuries while opening for Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Last year, Smith opened for Australia in Tests, managing 171 runs in eight innings with a best score of an unbeaten 91. He returned to his old No. 4 spot during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Since then, he has struck three centuries.

Smith returned with figures of 12 and 29 in their 0-2 loss against Sri Lanka. The senior batter is crucial for Australia's chances at the Champions Trophy. The Aussies will play without regular skipper Pat Cummins (injured) and Mitchell Starc (unavailable).

Australia will begin their Champions Trophy campaign against England in Lahore on Saturday, February 22.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
