"We have to show trust in the team" - Rohit Sharma hints at backing 'inexperience' in India's bowling ahead of 2nd Test vs SA

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has claimed that the team management hasn't yet taken a final call on the playing XI for the second Test against South Africa beginning at Newlands, Cape Town, on Wednesday, January 3.

There has been a lot of talk about India's bowling attack, especially due to the likes of Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna, who were highly expensive in the team's comprehensive defeat at Centurion.

However, while speaking to the reporters on the eve of the second Test, Rohit Sharma explained the importance of backing inexperience in difficult times. He said:

"We have not completely finalized our playing XI. All are available to play. We will sit down and decide. I still feel sometimes, we have inexperience in our bowling. In such a case we have to show trust in the team."

Rohit Sharma backs Prasidh Krishna to come good

Prasidh Krishna had a woeful start to his Test career, giving away 93 runs and picking up just one wicket on debut. While clamors about him being dropped are getting louder, Rohit Sharma understands why it could have been nerve-racking for the debutant.

On this, he stated:

“I still stand by what I said in the post-match press conference after the first Test. Prasidh Krishna has got good ability to succeed at this level. It was his first match. It is understandable to get nervous."

India do have a couple of options up their sleeves in terms of fast bowling options, with Mukesh Kumar and uncapped Avesh Khan in the mix. It will be interesting to see if they replace Prasidh with any of the aforementioned options or if they trust the bowling attack to help them avoid a 2-0 whitewash.

Rohit himself had a pretty poor first Test with scores of 0 & five and will want to step up as the experienced batter for the visitors.

