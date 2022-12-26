"We had to take a stand because something unfair was happening" - Ramiz Raja on his comments on India

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja recently revealed why he was upset about India's unwillingness to travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Monday, December 26, Ramiz pointed out that Pakistan had an opportunity to host a major tournament on their home soil after several years. He also mentioned that he was disappointed to see India trying to move the competition to a neutral venue.

He claimed that it was unfair to Pakistan, which is why he retaliated by threatening to pull out of next year's 50-over World Cup in India if the BCCI did not send their team to Pakistan for the continental event. Ramiz Raja explained:

"It all started when India decided not to tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup and were against conducting the tournament here. We all know that there has been a famine in cricket in Pakistan, given that the big teams weren't keen to travel here for tours. We got a major tournament after a very long wait, and that is why we had to take a stand.

"Leadership is very important when you are running cricket. England refused to come to Pakistan, but they came when we challenged them. The same goes for New Zealand. Both teams agreed to play extra matches. We had to take a stand because something unfair was happening."

He suggested that no other Asian team apart from India had any idea about the Asia Cup now taking place in Pakistan.

Ramiz also revealed that he had made it clear to skipper Babar Azam that they will have to beat the Indian side so that the Men in Green are taken seriously by them. The former PCB chairman added:

"Not letting the Asia Cup take place in Pakistan, that too without any conversation, or any committee, was not right. No other member of the Asia Cup had any idea about it. When you try to boss any country, it hurts. So in India, they would paint this situation differently. They would think, 'How can Pakistan challenge us? They don't have any existence.'

"That is why I would always tell Babar Azam that it was very important for us to win against India. India are not going to regard us as a superpower in cricket unless there is competition."

Notably, Ramiz Raja was sacked from his position following Pakistan's embarrassing 3-0 home Test series loss to England. Pakistani journalist and businessman Najam Sethi has been appointed as the new chief.

"I have great regard for Indian fans" - Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja further went on to say that he has nothing against Indian fans, pointing out that he has had a wonderful time in the country during his commentary stints in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He also emphasized that problems have arisen because people from both countries have their own perspectives on the same issue. Ramiz Raja elaborated:

"I have great regard for Indian fans and have absolutely enjoyed my stints in India. Cricket is meant to break barriers and transcend boundaries. The problem comes when you are leading a country or a cricket board.

"You need to make certain tough decisions. In India, people see these decisions from a different perspective, while in Pakistan, we look at our own benefits."

Meanwhile, Pakistan are currently battling it out against New Zealand in a two-match Test series at home. The opening encounter got underway at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday, December 26.

The hosts rode on to a 196-run stand between Babar Azam (161*) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (86) for the fifth wicket to end Day 1 at 317/5.

