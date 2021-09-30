"We tend to focus on a strength cycle" - Nick Webb reveals Virat Kohli's fitness program

Team India's strength and conditioning coach Nick Webb recently revealed how captain Virat Kohli is at the peak of his fitness in each and every game.

Kohli is known for being one of the fiercest competitors on the cricket field. Besides, he is currently one of the best batters in the business across the format. Apart from his batting, Virat Kohli is also known for his dedication to fitness.

Nick Webb recently opened up about how the talismanic run-scorer goes about his business in the gym ahead of a new series. Responding to a follower on Instagram, Webb stated:

"It depends on the length of the series and the format we are playing. We tend to focus on a strength cycle during Test matches and transition to power/speed strength during shorter formats."

Since Virat Kohli took over the reins from MS Dhoni, there has been a paradigm shift in the fitness of Indian cricketers. It has been an important criteria to get into the national team. Currently, the Men in Blues are one of the fittest teams in the business.

Virat Kohli to step down as T20I captain after T20 World Cup

In a shocking turn of events, Kohli has announced that he will relinquish the leadership duties at the end of the T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place between October 17 and November 14 in the UAE and Oman.

Kohli announced his decision on Twitter, saying he made it with his workload in mind as a three-format player. He wrote:

"Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI Cricket."

"I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward. "Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I've decided to step down as the T20 Captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October." he added.

Incidentally, Virat Kohli took over the charge after MS Dhoni stepped down in 2017. So far led India in 45 T20Is, of which the Men in Blue have won 27, lost 14 and tied two.

