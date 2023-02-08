"We think we are perfectly positioned" - Graeme Smith on Indian players participating in SA20 in future

SA20 Commissioner Graeme Smith has claimed that the SA20 league will always have an advantage if the BCCI decides to allow Indian players to play in overseas T20 leagues.

As per the BCCI's current policy, contracted Indian players as well as those playing domestic cricket cannot participate in any T20 league apart from the IPL. Former South African skipper Smith respects the BCCI's decision and feels that they have the final call on managing their players.

However, in an interaction arranged by Jio Cinema, Graeme Smith explained why SA20 would have an advantage if BCCI decides to change its mind. He said:

"We think we are perfectly positioned if the BCCI ever changes their mind. Obviously, the relationship with the IPL owners does put us at an advantage, but it’s still a BCCI decision.

"We will work with Jay (BCCI secretary Jay Shah) and everybody else, and if they decide that there should be a change in the policy, then we will talk to them about it."

Graeme Smith on MS Dhoni playing in SA20

Chennai Super Kings skipper and former Indian legend MS Dhoni is technically eligible to play in the SA20 as he has retired from international cricket. Graeme Smith claimed that he would be more than happy to welcome Dhoni if he decides to play in the league.

On this, Smith stated:

"I think MS is a great friend of South African cricket and we would welcome him with open arms if he decides to come. We ran into each other at the airports a couple of times. I think right now he is focused on doing well for [Chennai] Super Kings in the IPL.

"He was very interested in SA20, he was saying before the tournament that he is hoping that it’s a huge success… wants to see South African cricket strong."

After an enthralling league phase, the first semifinal of the SA20 league will be played between the Pretoria Capitals and the Paarl Royals on Wednesday, February 8.

