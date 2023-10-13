"We didn't think this team would become so ordinary" - Aakash Chopra on Australia's World Cup 2023 annihilation by India and South Africa

Aakash Chopra has criticized Australia for their dismal performances and abysmal catching in their World Cup 2023 defeats against India and South Africa.

Pat Cummins and Co. suffered a six-wicket loss in their tournament opener against the Men in Blue in Chennai. The Aussies were then annihilated by 134 runs by the Proteas in Lucknow on Thursday (October 12) and are currently at the penultimate spot in the points table.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the five-time champions have dished out un-Australian performances. He explained:

"I have started getting slightly worried about Australia's situation because you couldn't play spin in Chennai, couldn't play pace in Lucknow and you are unable to hold catches. Mitchell Marsh dropped Virat Kohli's catch and after that you dropped six South African catches."

The former India opener added:

"Who drops so many catches? Is this Australia only? We didn't think this team would become so ordinary. The situation has turned from bad to worse. You have lost to both India and South Africa. It seems like Australia's form has not come out of immigration at all."

Australia put down six catches, a few of them being absolute sitters, in Thursday's game against South Africa and allowed the opposition to post an above-par score of 311/7. None of their frontline batters, barring Marnus Labuschagne (46), could even reach the 20-run mark as they were bowled out for 177.

"This has been going on for them for the last two or three World Cups" - Aakash Chopra on Australia's improper preparations

Australia were hit hard by injuries to some of their key players heading into the World Cup. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Australia have not done ideal preparations heading into the last few global events although they did win the T20 World Cup 2020. He stated (7:20):

"What's happening with Australia? This has been going on for them for the last two or three World Cups. They don't let their team assemble before the World Cup. It seemed at one stage why they came to play the 2021 T20 World Cup because they don't play them together but suddenly they found their mojo."

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that the Aussies didn't seem to take the ODI series against South Africa, heading into the World Cup, seriously. He observed:

"The 2022 T20 World Cup was at home and there also the team didn't look that strong. In fact, Australia didn't even reach the knockout stages despite being the home nation. Here also if we see their last few matches, it seemed like they were doing timepass in South Africa. They were trying to hit sixes off every delivery."

While acknowledging that Australia still have to play some of the slightly weaker teams on paper like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and the Netherlands, Chopra wasn't sure if they would qualify for the semi-finals. He reckons the most successful team in World Cup history can bid goodbye to their chances if they lose their next game against Sri Lanka.

Poll : Will Australia qualify for the World Cup 2023 semi-finals? Yes No 0 votes