"We are trying to rewrite how Test cricket is being played in England" - Ben Stokes on the team's long-term plan after landmark win in IND vs ENG fifth Test

England Test captain Ben Stokes aims to revolutionize Test cricket as a whole in the country and inspire the upcoming generation under his leadership reign.

The all-rounder led England to a record win over India in the rescheduled fifth Test against India to draw the series 2-2.

With 119 runs required on the final day, the cards were in favor of England recording a mammoth chase and securing a comeback victory. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow finished what they started and remained unbeaten to scale the 378-run target set by the visitors.

The duo registered their respective centuries and shared a 269-run partnership for the fourth wicket in the process as well.

Speaking to Mark Butcher during the post-match presentation, Ben Stokes said:

"We are trying to rewrite how Test cricket is being played in England and this is something that we look to carry forward. At the end of the day, as a bowling attack you look to take wickets."

Stokes continued:

"We know that we want to get a new life to Test cricket and the support we have received has been incredible. Bringing a new set of fans and inspiring the next set of generations is what we want to do."

The 31-year-old is yet to taste defeat ever since being appointed as Test captain following Joe Root's resignation.

Stokes previously led the team to a comprehensive 3-0 win over New Zealand at home and now has yet another famous win under his belt.

"When you have clarity in the dressing room it is a lot easier" - Ben Stokes

England had to overcome a 132-run deficit in the first innings to win the Test match. The hosts began to claw their way back into the game on Day 4 when the skipper led from the front with an impressive spell to bowl out India for 245.

Despite their heroics with the ball, they were still left with a mammoth target to scale.

Valuable contributions from openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley set the tempo, while the in-form duo of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow made a mockery of the run chase.

The former skipper was adjudged as the player of the series for his four hundreds over the course of the series, while the wicketkeeper-batter scored his second century of the match.

Bairstow now has four hundreds across his last five innings and has been the biggest takeaway for the new-look England side. Opining that clarity in the dressing room made the run chase a lot easier, Stokes said:

"The guys make my job easier. When you have clarity in the dressing room it is a lot easier. The pressure does get to you but it has been good. I think Jonny and Root played two amazing knocks and what they did there and the partnership they put up was incredible and pulled the momentum back towards us,"

Stokes concluded:

"It was incredible to watch. Bowling on the top of off is not important, it is all about taking ten wickets and there's no complaints whatsoever. We know that we want to give some new life to Test cricket."

The all-rounder's decision to bowl first after winning the toss hinged on his side's ability to chase down totals over the last few weeks.

England registered their highest-ever run chase in Test cricket with their win over India in Edgbaston, topping their 359-run effort against Australia in Leeds three years ago.

England are next scheduled to compete in a white-ball series against India, following which they will host South Africa for an all-format tour as well.

