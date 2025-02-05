“We’ve had one young kid” - Ricky Ponting names replacement for Mitchell Marsh in 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has opined on Mitchell Marsh's replacement ahead of the national team's Champions Trophy campaign. The former prolific batter has endorsed Big Bash League (BBL) star Mitch Owen to play for Australia in the eight-team event, with Marsh out due to a lower back injury.

Owen, who played for the Hobart Hurricanes in the 2024-25 BBL season, played a vital role in their title victory. The right-handed batter finished the season as the highest run-getter with 452 in 11 matches and clobbered a 39-ball ton in the final against the Sydney Thunder.

Speaking on the latest episode of the ICC Review, Ponting stated that Owen is more of an all-rounder than even Marsh.

"I'm not sure which way they'll go to be honest. I don't know if you guys have been watching the BBL (Big Bash League), but we've had one young kid that's just emerged out of nowhere, a kid called Mitch Owen, who has opened the batting for the Hobart Hurricanes. He's also an all-rounder, probably more than Marsh."

Although the Tasmanian observed that the 23-year-old batted at the top for Tasmania in the domestic one-day competition, he believes it's still a big punt.

"Mitch Owen has opened the batting in T20 cricket and opened the batting for Tasmania in the Marsh Cup this season, which is our 50-over format. Look, honestly I'd be surprised if it is him, but I think the selectors now know that there is a really high-quality replacement there."

Owen has played only 13 List A matches thus far, managing 129 runs at 11.72 alongside a best of 29.

"There are already a couple of holes in that Australian middle-order" - Ricky Ponting

Australia cricket team. (Image Credits: Getty)

With Cameron Green also nursing a back injury, Ponting reckons Australia have their task slightly cut out. He added:

"Cameron Green (is) just starting to come back from injury as well. I don't think he's going to be fully fit for that tournament either. So there are already a couple of holes in that Australian middle-order that need to be filled pretty quickly."

Australia could also be without their regular captain Pat Cummins in the competition due to an ankle injury.

