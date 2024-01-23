"We've scuffed pitches up to make them spin" - Mark Wood feels England are well-prepared to compete with India on rank turners

England speedster Mark Wood has given details about how the visitors prepared for the Indian conditions in their training camp in UAE ahead of the five-match Test series, set to begin on January 25.

The last time England toured India for a Test series, they were blown away 3-1 as their batters found it difficult to adjust to the rank turners. However, Wood claimed that the visitors are well prepared this time around and know what to expect from the conditions.

Here's what Mark Wood told reporters in Hyderabad ahead of the first Test:

"I think we've prepped really well in Abu Dhabi. We've made pitches, we've scuffed pitches up to make them spin, we've put sand down to make it spin, we've had flat pitches to practice simple and reverse swing. So, we've had all the facilities available in Abu Dhabi."

He further added:

"I guess it's all about soaking up that pressure when needed, maybe when the Indian batsmen are on top. We have to soak up that pressure and create a bit of a theatre or drama on the field and then when it's time, attack again. That's the same with bat and ball."

Wood underlined the importance of momentum in such a marquee series and believes England's focus will be to tighten the screws on India whenever they sense they're on top.

Mark Wood on the chance to create history in India

There has been a lot of debate about whether England's ultra-attacking philosophy, also known as 'Bazball', will work in Indian conditions against the quality Indian bowling attack.

However, Mark Wood feels the visitors have nothing to lose and can take confidence from their 3-0 win against Pakistan in the subcontinent in December 2022. On this, he stated:

"They (India) very rarely lose at home. I think it's almost like a bit of a free hit for us where we can come in and try something different. We created history in Pakistan recently, becoming the first team to win every match. So, this is another chance to do something historic and try and beat India in their own conditions."

England last played a five-match Test series in India back in 2016/17, where they were thumped 4-0. However, they remain the last visiting team to win a Test series on Indian soil (2-1 in 2012) and that could serve as great motivation for Ben Stokes and Co.

