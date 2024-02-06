"We want to follow the IPL in producing all-format players" - Graeme Smith

Former South African skipper Graeme Smith revealed that they are following IPL's template in producing all-format players, given the cash-rich league has done it in abundance over the years. The SA20 commissioner hailed the pathway through which Indian cricket has identified a host of talented players.

The IPL has grown to become the biggest T20 league and has come to cultivate the best cricketers in the world, given the magnitude of competition. Not only Indian players but also overseas stars have earned the right to play for their national teams with their performances in the T20 tournament.

Speaking to PTI Bhasha, Smith believes that following in IPL's footsteps can help South Africa become a cricketing powerhouse again. Highlighting IPL's role in the same, he said:

"We want to follow the IPL in producing all-format players. We would love to see our national team competing in World Cups and playing Test matches all around the world and having a robust T20 league as well. Indian Cricket is so blessed that they have so much talent. When we talk about these two, their fame and their skills come into light largely through the IPL. Talent is coming through different platforms now and if you are good enough, you can still play every format."

IPL has also had a critical role in the formation of SA20 as all six teams were purchased by franchises of the former league. The six teams are Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, Joburg Super Kings, Durban's Super Giants, MI Cape Town, and SunRisers Eastern Cape.

"I want Test cricket to be strong" - Graeme Smith

Graeme Smith as a commentator. (Credits: Getty)

Graeme Smith also lamented South Africa's recent Test performances and the lack of quality cricketers arising from the domestic circuit. He added:

"I love Test Cricket and I want Test Cricket to be strong but it is probably a 6 or 7 nation format and T20 is for growth. It is introducing new players, new fans and new markets to the game. It is important for South African cricket to bring gravitas to its own product and keep cricket in this region strong. It hurts. We haven't played good Test Cricket for long. We have some quality players but no one is averaging above 40 while when we played the average of six players was about close to 50."

The Proteas drew their recent Test series against India 1-1. They are currently in New Zealand for a two-match Test series.

