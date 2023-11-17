"We want to take on the best" - Mitchell Starc relishing the chance to face India in 2023 World Cup final

Australia's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc is excited at the prospect of locking horns with hosts India in the 2023 World Cup final. The 33-year-old admitted that facing the undefeated Indian team will a daunting test.

India have arguably been the best side in the 2023 World Cup, topping the group-stage with nine victories before beating New Zealand convincingly in the semi-finals. With most players in fine form across departments, the Men in Blue look primed to lift the trophy.

At a press conference following Australia's three-wicket win over South Africa in the second semi-final, Starc reflected that as India had beaten them earlier in the tournament, it's a surreal occasion to face them again.

"It’s why we play the game. We want to take on the best. They've been the best in the tournament so far and we both find ourselves in the final. That's what World Cups are about. You want to take on the best throughout and we certainly come up against a team that have obviously led from the front through the tournament and they're undefeated. We played them in the first game of the tournament, now we get to take them on in the last. So yeah, what a place to be at the end of a World Cup!” he said.

Team India had got the better of Australia earlier in the tournament in Chennai, rolling the tourists for 199. In reply, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul struck half-centuries to get the hosts over the line after losing early wickets.

"It’s nice to step up in a big game" - Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc. (Image Credits: Getty)

Starc, who bagged three scalps against South Africa, felt good to pick up wickets in the powerplay phase. The New South Wales speedster hopes to continue in the same vein in the summit clash.

"It’s probably not been the tournament I would have liked from the get-go, but it’s nice to step up in a big game. And I think our powerplay was probably what got us on our way. There were other key moments through the day with bat and ball," he said.

"But to start the game like that with Joshie and I, powerplay wickets have probably been not our strong suit through the tournament so it's nice to have a powerplay of, what, two for 18, or something like that,” Starc added.

The final will be played in Ahmedabad on Sunday.