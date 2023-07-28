"We wanted to give chances to the other guys" - Rohit Sharma on shuffling India's batting order in 1st ODI vs WI

Team India captain Rohit Sharma opened up on why the visitors shuffled their batting order in the first ODI against the West Indies in Barbados on Thursday (July 27).

Chasing 115, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan came out to open the innings alongside Shubman Gill in place of Rohit. Suryakumar Yadav batted at No. 3, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya was promoted to No. 4. Rohit came out to bat at No.7 after the Men in Blue had lost five wickets, while Virat Kohli didn't bat.

Divulging the reason behind the move, Rohit Sharma said at the post-match presentation ceremony:

"We wanted to give chances to the other guys. We didn't think we would lose 5 wickets.

"We will keep trying those things as and when we feel it. We had the commanding position and decided to give some of the guys a go. Whenever we get an opportunity, we will try to accommodate those guys."

Ishan adapted to the role very well, chipping in with a half-century to lead India's chase. The left-hander scored 52 off 46, while Suryakumar (19) and Ravindra Jadeja (16*) chipped in with handy contributions.

India chased down the total in 22.5 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"Mukesh has bowled brilliantly; he has pace" - Rohit Sharma showers praise on his bowlers

After impressing on his Test debut in Trinidad, Mukesh Kumar was handed his debut ODI cap in the first ODI in Barbados. The Bengal pacer stepped up to the task brilliantly, returning with figures of 1-22 in five overs, including a maiden.

Rohit Sharma hailed the right-arm pacer and the overall bowling unit:

"Mukesh has bowled brilliantly; he has pace. I haven't seen much of him in domestic cricket, and it's nice to see him bowl well. Our bowlers did stick to their plan."

The second ODI between India and the West Indies will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday (July 29), where the visitors will hope to take an unassailable series lead.