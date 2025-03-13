"We are way behind where the world is" - Former all-rounder tears into Pakistan's outdated approach after 2025 Champions Trophy debacle

Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim slammed the side for following an outdated approach with the bat in the wake of their early exit in the recently concluded 2025 Champions Trophy. The Men in Green suffered heavy defeats to New Zealand and India in their opening two outings and were eliminated from semifinal contention just four days into the tournament.

It was also Pakistan's third consecutive first-round exit in an ICC event, with their last semifinal appearance coming in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Meanwhile, Imad was part of the Pakistan side that suffered a group-stage exit after losses to the USA and India in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

In a video shared by a user on X, he said [quoted by TOI]:

"So you see England, Australia — or cricket I can understand — the solution I'm telling you I can understand. Your first instinct should be to go out there and attack the opposition. And if you lose wickets, then you assess the conditions — okay, this is a 250, 260, 300 wicket — whatever. But your first instinct should just be to go out there and attack, not to think, ‘Let's score 250.' We are way behind where the world is."

He added:

"Well, I've been saying this for years, and people were laughing at me. Firstly, when I started saying these things, even in the team meetings, I used to say these things. The world is going on a different path, and we are playing the same way."

A recent example of Pakistan's conservative batting approach was when the side crawled to 22/2 in 10 overs, chasing a mammoth 321 in the 2025 Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand.

"They won't come to watch cricket if we keep playing like this" - Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim warned Pakistan cricket of losing even their hardcore fans should they continue to play a one-dimensional brand of cricket. The white-ball struggles aside, Pakistan has also endured a torrid time in Tests.

They finished at the bottom of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings for the 2023-25 cycle, including a home series whitewash to lowly Bangladesh.

"So you got to play cricket. Cricket, like it should be played. This is not the right way for me, if you ask me as a cricketer — not even as a Pakistani, just as a cricketer. I watch some of the games the Pakistan team play, and I feel I just don't want to watch it, but I have to watch it. Eventually, people will lose interest, and they won't come to watch cricket if we keep playing like this."

Pakistan's next assignment will be a white-ball tour of New Zealand (five T20Is and three ODIs), starting March 16.

