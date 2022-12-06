"We will not be able to digest that" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for 2nd IND vs BAN ODI

Aakash Chopra feels India will not be able to digest a second consecutive loss in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, which would make the final game at Chattogram on Saturday, December 10, a dead rubber.

The Men in Blue lost the first game in Mirpur on Sunday by just one wicket. They will hope to draw level in the series when they lock horns with the Tigers in the second match at the same venue on Wednesday, December 7.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted an Indian win in the second ODI, elaborating:

"I am going with India to win, fingers crossed, toes crossed because we don't want the last match to be a dead rubber. If we fall behind Bangladesh 2-0 and the series is over in the second match, we will not be able to digest that."

Chopra expects decent contributions from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul with the bat for the visitors. The former Indian opener explained:

"Kohli and Rahul will together score more than 50 runs. I am not saying that Kohli will do that alone although he is in good form and might do that. But these are tough batting conditions - so one good ball, one bad shot, one wrong decision or a good catch - those things do happen."

Rahul top-scored for India with a 70-ball 73 in the first ODI. Kohli managed just nine runs before he was splendidly caught by Litton Das off Shakib Al Hasan's bowling.

"Shakib and Mehidy will together pick up 3 or more wickets" - Aakash Chopra

Shakib Al Hasan ran through the Indian batting lineup in the first ODI. [P/C: Bangladesh Cricket]

Chopra expects Shakib and Mehidy Hasan Miraz to strike a few blows with the ball for the hosts, reasoning:

"I feel Shakib and Mehidy will together pick up three or more wickets, they might take four as well. If the pitch is a used surface, it will become even slower. Even if it is new, not many runs are scored in Shere Bangla, it is generally a 240 to 250-run match, and there is help for the spinners."

The reputed commentator reckons Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj will be among the wickets for the visitors. He elaborated:

"Axar, Sundar and Siraj will together pick up six or more wickets, that's what I am thinking. Siraj - he is flying under the radar but he is consistently performing well. Sundar should bowl his 10 overs. Axar - if he also bowls his 10 overs, you know the form he had sometime back on these pitches. He has been brilliant."

Mohammed Siraj @mdsirajofficial @BCCI Not a result we wanted but will be bounce back for sure Not a result we wanted but will be bounce back for sure 🙏 @BCCI 🇮🇳 https://t.co/RzGHIEDest

Axar Patel missed the first ODI due to a bruised rib. Siraj and Sundar snared five wickets between them but the latter got to bowl only five overs in that game.

