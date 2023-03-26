"We all will be cheering for you" - Rohit Sharma sends a message to Mumbai Indians ahead of WPL 2023 final

Rohit Sharma shared a heartwarming message for the Mumbai Indians Women's side ahead of their Women's Premier League (WPL) final contest against Delhi Capitals Women's. The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host the clash on Sunday, March 26.

Mumbai thrashed UP Warriorz by 72 runs in the WPL 2023 Eliminator on Friday, March 24, to reach the final. Nat Sciver-Brunt (72* off 38) played a match-winning knock before Issy Wong's four-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, sealed the deal for MI.

They will hope to keep their winning juggernaut and Rohit's message will certainly boost the girls ahead of the big final. In a video shared by the franchise, Rohit said:

"I want to wish our women's team all the very best for the finals. I've really really enjoyed how you'll have played in the last four weeks. It's the final, and you don't get to play a final every day.

"So, it's important to enjoy and have fun at the same time. Enjoy the atmosphere, it's going to be amazing. We all will be cheering for you. So go out there and give it your best."

A few more Mumbai Indians men's cricketers, including Suryakumar Yadav, also extended their best wishes to Harmanpreet and Co.

"Mumbai girls are in the finals, in full form. As one family, I would like to wish each one of you all the very best for the WPL final. I look forward to cheering for you. Let's have a great game this season for one last time," Suryakumar said.

"Best of luck to the girl's team for the final. It's been a fantastic season so far. Wish you all the best for the final," Australian all-rounder Tim David said.

"What an amazing tournament it's been so far. We'll be watching very closely. Keep doing the little things well as you have all tournament and you'll be fine. All the best, we'll be watching," Jason Behrendroff also wished luck to the girls.

The men's side have already won five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles and the women's team will be keen to add one more to the trophy cabinet.

"Your best is going to be good enough" - Ricky Ponting boosts Meg Lanning and Co. ahead of WPL 2023 final

Delhi Capitals have been one of the most consistent sides in the inaugural edition of the tournament. They finished at the top of the points table to book a direct place in the final.

Ahead of the summit clash, they received words of confidence from the men's contingent. In a video shared by the franchise, head coach Ricky Ponting said:

"Jonathan and Meg, congratulations on the standard and level of cricket you have played so far. You have made everyone in the DC franchise proud with what you have done. All the very best in the final. Remember what you have done to get there. Don't try any harder. You're best is going to be good enough."

DC's director of cricket Sourav Ganguly and skipper David Warner also wished the girls luck for the WPL 2023 final.

"Aur aise hi final mein dil laga kar, roar macha. (And just like this in the final, play with your heart and roar macha.)," said, Ganguly.

"To Meg, JB and rest of the crew there. All the best for tonight's game. Go out there and give your 100% like you always do. Bring it home," Warner chipped in.

Both teams boast some of the biggest stars in international cricket and the WPL 2023 final is expected to be a cracker of a contest.

