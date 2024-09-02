"We will know if they’re able to replace both Ajinkya and Pujji" - Dinesh Karthik backs Gill and Sarfaraz to play vital roles in Australia

Former India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik has named Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan as two candidates for the middle-order to make an impact in the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia. The Men in Blue are likely to send a squad midway through a transition period in the batting department, devoid of senior players like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

Pujara and Rahane were integral to Team India's successive triumphs Down Under. The latter even led the side in Virat Kohli's absence to overcome a 0-1 deficit and script a series win for the ages. Both batters have often kept the Australian bowlers at bay with their temperament, and the new-look middle order will have a huge task to replicate their predecessors' exploits.

Team India's red-ball setup has deployed Shubman Gill at No.3 while the middle-order has featured several candidates ranging from Shreyas Iyer to Rajat Patidar to Sarfraz Khan.

Dinesh Karthik opined that Gill and Sarfaraz should be included in the squad, and given an opportunity to express themselves.

"Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan. Both of those batters have done really well against England in the home series that recently happened at the start of the year. I have a feeling both of them will definitely be on that flight to Australia and will be trying to do their best. We will know if they’re able to replace both Ajinkya and Pujji (Pujara). Big shoes to fill, but they have the quality and calibre in them,” Karthik said in a Q&A session on Cricbuzz.

The 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series will be a five-match affair this time around and is scheduled to begin from November 22 onwards in Perth.

Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan played a huge role in India's series win over England

Gill endured a difficult start to life at the No.3 position, beginning with the tour of the West Indies in 2023. He struggled for runs in the South Africa tour as well, before making a huge statement in the home series against England.

The right-handed batter scored two hundreds in the series, and also scored two crucial fifties, including one during a tense run chase in the fourth Test in Ranchi.

As far as Sarfaraz Khan is concerned, he made his long-awaited debut for the nation after piling on runs in the domestic circuit. He scored twin fifties on his debut in Rajkot, being unfortunately run out in his maiden innings. The Mumbai batter also chipped in with a fifty in the series finale, ultimately finishing with 200 runs in five innings at an average of 50.

