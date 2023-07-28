“We will have Roger Binny and VVS Laxman speak to her” - Jay Shah on Harmanpreet Kaur’s outburst in Bangladesh

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has stated that President Roger Binny and National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman will speak to Harmanpreet Kaur over her behavior during the recent tour of Bangladesh.

Harmanpreet courted controversy for her temperamental behavior in Bangladesh. She smashed the stumps after being dismissed in the third ODI and argued with the umpires. After the game ended in a tie, she described the umpiring as “pathetic”. A video of her “inviting” the umpires to join the Bangladesh team at the post-series photo session also went viral.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has handed a two-match ban to the Indian Women’s captain over her behavior in Bangladesh. As a result, she will miss the team’s first two Asian Games 2023 matches.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, July 27, following a crucial BCCI meet over World Cup 2023, Shah opened up on the Harmanpreet controversy and said:

“We will have our President Roger Binny and VVS Laxman speak to her (regarding her behavior). The ICC has already banned her and the time to appeal against the decision has already passed.”

Roger Binny, VVS Laxman to question Harmanpreet Kaur on her conduct against Bangladesh and the Indian board will not appeal against the two-match suspension enforced by the ICC - Said Jay Shah (Indian Express)

Under Harmanpreet, India won the T20I series in Bangladesh 2-1, though not in a very convincing fashion. The three-match ODI series was shared 1-1 after India’s batting crumbled in the final ODI, chasing a target of 226. The match ended in a tie.

Former India cricketers have lashed out at Harmanpreet

In the wake of her behavior in Bangladesh, a number of former Indian cricketers have hit out at Harmanpreet. India’s 1983 World Cup member Madan Lal termed the Indian Women’s captain’s behavior as pathetic. In a strongly-worded tweet, he wrote:

“Harmanpreet’s behaviour against the Bangladesh women’s team was pathetic. She is not bigger than the game. She got a very bad name for Indian cricket. BCCI should take very strict disciplinary action.”

Former India Women’s captain Diana Edulji also criticized the under-fire cricketer, terming her behavior as "deplorable". In a column for The Indian Express, she wrote:

"It was deplorable to see Harmanpreet call the umpires to pose with the Bangladesh team, suggesting that they were part of the team and playing for them.”

Reacting to the controversy, ICC came out with an official release and confirmed:

“India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been suspended for her team’s next two international matches following two separate breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third match of their ICC Women’s Championship series against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Saturday.”

She Also Complaint about Umpiring In Press Conference

IND-W captain Harmanpreet hit the stumps, shouts at the umpire then showed middle finger & thumb to the fans after given LBW by the umpire, claiming it was bat. She Also Complaint about Umpiring In Press Conference

Smriti Mandhana is set to lead India Women in the team’s first two Asian Games 2023 matches in the regular skipper’s absence.