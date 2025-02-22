"We will watch on TV and cheer and pray" - Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker wishes Team India for IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker has sent her wishes for the Indian team ahead of their 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan. The two teams will meet on Sunday, February 23, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ad

Talking to PTI, Manu wished all the players of the Indian team luck. She hopes that they will put up a brilliant performance in the match against Pakistan. She also added everyone would sit in front of the TV to watch the match and cheer and pray for the Indian team.

"First of all, all the best to everyone from my side. I hope that all of our players will put up a very brilliant performance. Bring it on. We will watch on TV and cheer and pray for all of you. All the very best once again and rock it," she said.

Ad

Trending

Watch Manu Bhaker wishing the Indian team luck and success ahead of their 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan below -

Expand Tweet

Ad

India began their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign with a win over Bangladesh

The Indian team will be confident going into their 2025 Champions Trophy match against Pakistan in Dubai. They began their campaign with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh at the same venue on Thursday, February 20.

Batting first, Bangladesh managed to put up 228 runs on the board from their 50 overs. It was not a straightforward chase as there were slight hiccups in the middle for India. However, the Men In Blue, led by an unbeaten century from Shubman Gill, got him eventually, starting off with a win.

Ad

Meanwhile, Pakistan suffered a 60-run loss against New Zealand in their opening game in Karachi. Therefore, they will be under a lot more pressure to win the match against India.

The last time these two sides met in the Champions Trophy was during the final of the 2017 edition. Pakistan defeated India in a one-sided affair and won the tournament. Rohit Sharma and his men will be keen to avenge their loss from the final of the 2017 edition, which was also the previous edition as the tournament returns after a long gap.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback