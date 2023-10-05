"We have to win the World Cup but this match is important" - Sunil Gavaskar on the India-Pakistan clash of 2023 World Cup

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar felt that the India vs Pakistan clash of the 2023 World Cup is as important to fans of both teams as it would winning the title.

While India begin their campaign against Australia (October 8), Pakistan will get their going with a clash against the Netherlands (October 6). Yet, most fans have already circled and started debating over the marquee World Cup encounter between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 14.

For all the hoopla surrounding the game, the action on the field in ODIs has been largely one-sided. Team India has never lost to its arch-rivals in 50-over World Cups and emerged victorious in the last four meetings between the sides.

Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar termed India the favorite and stated the fan's expectations of winning the World Cup trophy and the Pakistan clash are just about the same.

"We have to win the World Cup but this match is important. In terms of expectations, if you ask the common man, he would say you have to win against Pakistan but we also have a World Cup to win. We are definitely favourites, no question about that," said Gavaskar.

Pakistan will be playing ODIs in India for the first time since 2012/13, with several players getting their first taste of playing in Indian conditions.

India and Pakistan enter the World Cup as the top two ranked ODI teams, with the Men in Blue in pole position. The sides met recently in the Asia Cup, with the first game being washed out after the innings and India thumping Pakistan by 228 runs in the following meeting.

"Don't see Pakistan going forward in this tournament" - Harbhajan Singh

Pakistan will look to win their first ODI World Cup since 1992.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh predicted a below-average campaign for Pakistan in the upcoming World Cup, starting October 5.

Led by the World's No.1 ODI batter in Babar Azam, the Men in Green struggled in the recently concluded Asia Cup, finishing at the bottom of the Super Fours table. The side also lost their two warm-up games to New Zealand and Australia, conceding scores above 340 on each occasion.

In a conversation with India Today, Harbhajan dismissed Pakistan's chances in the World Cup and also against Team India in the marquee clash.

"I don't see Pakistan going forward in this tournament. They are a good T20 side but from what I have seen of the Asia Cup and the warm-up matches, they look a below-ordinary side. I don't see India's record changing against Pakistan," he said.

The last time Pakistan defeated India in an ODI was the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy in England. They have also struggled in recent 50-over World Cups, failing to qualify for the semi-final in 2015 and 2019.

Nevertheless, under the leadership of Babar Azam, the side qualified for the semifinal and final of the T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022. Pakistan will look for their second ODI World Cup title and first since Imran Khan's Men famously won the 1992 edition.