"We have not won, it’s fine" - Rohit Sharma unperturbed by India's recent ICC title drought heading into World Cup 2023

India skipper Rohit Sharma dismissed the side's lack of success in ICC events since 2013 by stating that the past results have no bearing on his decision-making.

Rohit will lead India into the home ODI World Cup, with the side slated among the heavy favorites to come out with their third title. Despite winning three ICC titles between 2007 and 2013, India have struggled since especially in the latter stages of the marquee events, often falling short in the semi-final and the final.

Speaking to the Indian Express ahead of the 2023 World Cup, Rohit felt barring Australia, none of the sides have been dominant in the ICC events.

"Yes, we have not won, it’s fine. I’m not a person who overthinks and puts myself in a tough place where I’m not able to make a decision. England started winning now; in 2019 they won the World Cup after so many years. It happens. Australia is the only consistent team who have won. After 2007, they won the ODI World Cup in 2015. They won the T20 World Cup in Dubai," said Rohit.

Rohit also vented his frustration on the fans, who, according to him, have been making ICC tournaments the be-all and end-all without looking into the team's other successes throughout the year.

"Every year there is an ICC trophy now. If you don’t win it’s an unsuccessful year! People just forget what good work has happened in these 10 months. Rightly, as the Indian cricket team, we are expected to win major trophies. We are one of the top teams in the world. We have to be good at it. It has been disappointing for sure," he added.

Team India are only the second team in cricket history to be ranked No.1 in all formats and are coming off an emphatic win in the recent Asia Cup.

However, Rohit Sharma's men suffered a massive defeat by 209 runs in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia earlier this year. Under his leadership, the side also endured a dismal 10-wicket defeat to eventual champions England in the T20 World Cup semi-final in Australia last year.

"All I can hope is that the team is in a good space" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in his first ICC event at home.

Rohit Sharma also diverted talks around Team India being among the favorites for the 2023 World Cup and said it is paramount the players are fit and in a good mental space heading into the prestigious event.

The Asian giants had several players return from injury heading into the Asia Cup but the likes of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Jasprit Bumrah proved their fitness and form during the competition and the following Australia ODIs.

When asked if Team India are the favorites for the World Cup, Rohit said:

"I don’t have an answer for it. How can I say that now? All I can hope is that the team is in a good space. Everybody is fit and fine. That’s all I can hope for. I cannot say beyond this. Space is such an important factor and it’s a very key thing now."

The 36-year-old also hoped for fans to tone down their expectations but admitted to that being uncontrollable.

"What people are expecting we can’t control. In India wherever we go, be it airports or hotels, they say, ‘World Cup jeetna hai sir’ (You have to win the World Cup). It happens everywhere. It will never stop," said Rohit.

India have won seven of their last nine completed ODIs, dating back to the series decider against the West Indies to leapfrog to the No.1 ranking.

They will take on five-time World Champions Australia in their World Cup opener in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.