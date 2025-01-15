“We won’t see him in Test cricket ever again” - Legendary pacer’s massive statement on veteran Indian batter post BGT 2024-25

Former Australia speedster Brett Lee reckons India captain Rohit Sharma is past his prime in Test cricket. Lee pointed out that like against Virat Kohli, Australia had better plans for Rohit.

The cricketer-turned-commentator further shared the technical flaws in Rohit’s batting, suggesting that the age has got better of him. The 48-year-old added that Rohit should’ve already announced his retirement during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, particularly after the second Test in Adelaide, and left Test cricket on a high.

The remarks came after the 37-year-old managed just 31 runs in his five innings during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under. The right-handed batter has amassed 164 runs in his last 15 Test innings, including a solitary half-century. As India's Test skipper, he has lost five out of his last six Tests, including a draw in the third Test in Brisbane.

Brett Lee said on his YouTube channel:

“1:45 – Is that the end of Kohli? Is that the end of Rohit Sharma? I think with Rohit Sharma, probably in Test cricket, yes, I would say that It’s very hard for him to fight back now for that position back in the team after what we saw throughout the other series, he failed to score against Australia. A bit like we saw with Virat Kohli, they had some really good plans to Rohit Sharma. So, I think, unfortunately for Rohit Sharma, we won’t see him in Test cricket ever again.”

He continued:

“2:42 – For Rohit Sharma, it was a different story. I actually think he probably got to the stage where it got the better of him. Playing shots that are very uncharacteristic like, trying to turn balls on the leg side when he wasn’t waiting for the ball, maybe his mind was somewhere else. But, unfortunately for Rohit Sharma, he couldn’t get the runs that he wanted to on this tour and then he had a stand down in the fifth Test.

“So, look as a great player, I think everything must come to an end at some stage but it’s unfortunate that Rohit Sharma didn’t get the chance to get away on the Australian soil anyway on his own terms. Would’ve loved for him to put up his hand, maybe it’s in Adelaide, let’s say, ‘This will be my last game if I miss out and I am happy to miss Sydney.’ but as a spectator, as a lover of the game getting that opportunity to celebrate Rohit Sharma and as a I mentioned before probably the last time that we see him in Test arena,” Lee added.

“I was shocked to see him lead himself out of the fifth Test” – Brett Lee credits India captain for dropping himself for the 5th Test in Australia

Brett Lee further credited Rohit Sharma for leaving his place in the playing XI for the fifth Test in Australia. The legendary pacer, however, felt that the senior batter should have given himself one more chance with the series on the line. He said in the same video:

“1:16 - In terms of Rohit Sharma, I was shocked to see him lead himself out of the fifth Test. Wasn’t the right call, look at probably was but it’s really hard for a captain to stand down from playing in a Test match where everything is on the line.

"So, I thought he might have gave himself one more chance or one more opportunity but credit to him, he always put the team first. He did that,” he added.

It's worth mentioning that the Indian captain dismissed Test retirement rumors during the fifth Test in Sydney.

