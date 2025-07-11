"Weakest fielding side amongst the top 4 cricket teams" - Fans bash Shubman Gill-led side for sub-par efforts in 2025 ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Fans slammed the Indian team for their lackluster fielding efforts in the first session of Day 2 in the third Test against England at Lord's on Friday (July 11). They pointed out how India's fielding woes have seen them leak runs and helped England dominate the proceedings.
The first 30 minutes of the day's play saw Jasprit Bumrah weave his magic with his terrific spell, taking three quick wickets. However, England keeper Jamie Smith received a lifeline on 5 after KL Rahul dropped his catch in the slip cordon.
Smith went on to inflict heavy damage on the visitors, as he scored 51 and stitched an important 84-run stand with Brydon Carse. Later, Akash Deep and keeper Dhruv Jurel could not hold on to difficult catches of Carse.
However, Carse (56) was soon dismissed by Mohammed Siraj, but it was too late for the Indian team. The hosts put up a strong 387-run total and were the more confident team heading into India's innings.
Fans were critical of India's below-par fielding and shared their thoughts on X. One of them wrote:
"India has the weakest fielding side amongst the top 4 cricket teams. Dropping catches, missing direct hits...it's painful."
Here are the other reactions:
"Idk what anyone says, India has been mediocre in the field in this innings. Fielding position, line and length and intensity has been all over the place. All momentum from the Birmingham win seems lost now," a fan posted.
"Four catches dropped and India probably gave up 70-80 more than what England should have gotten. We have got to do something about our fielding. This is unacceptable," another wrote.
"Poor fielding and lower order runs are going to hurt India. Similar mistakes being repeated again. Wonder what the support staff is doing," a fan tweeted.
Jasprit Bumrah goes past Kapil Dev's illustrious record in ENG vs IND 3rd Test
Although India gave away too many runs on Day 2, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah put in hard yards to secure breakthroughs for the side. He finished with figures of 5/74 off 27 overs.
Bumrah's performances helped him to get past Kapil Dev and become the Indian with the most five-wicket hauls on overseas soil.
Bumrah now has 13 fifers away from India in 64 innings. His finest match figures of 9/86 were recorded against Australia at Adelaide in 2018.
Moreover, Jasprit Bumrah has registered four five-wicket hauls in England, which is the most by an Indian player.
