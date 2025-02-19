“Wearing a tie & talking in English, you think you have become civilized”- Ex-Pakistan bowler’s brutal attack on India ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has slammed Team India for their refusal to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy, starting today, February 19. He also made scathing remarks on India's overall attitude and urged Pakistan to teach them a lesson.

In the months leading up to the Champions Trophy, there was plenty of back and forth between the two countries and their respective boards regarding India's travel to Pakistan for the mega event. Eventually, it was agreed upon that the Men in Blue would play their 2025 Champions Trophy matches in Dubai, while the rest of the tournament will be played in Pakistan.

Speaking on a local TV channel, Saqlain lambasted India ahead of the marquee tournament, saying [via Crictoday]:

“Their tantrums are not getting over. We are still praising them. The youngsters in Pakistan want to see Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. I don’t know in which world they are living in and what they want to achieve. When are they going to be intelligent and wise? When they will open their hearts? By wearing a tie and taking in English, you think you have become civilized. Pakistan should take a stand and teach them a lesson."

The two teams will clash in a much-anticipated encounter of Group A in Dubai on Sunday, February 23. Pakistan are the defending champions, having defeated India in the final of the 2017 edition by 180 runs.

"They made me sit in queue for 4 hours" - Saqlain Mushtaq on his visa application to India

Saqlain Mushtaq [Credit: Getty]

Saqlain Mushtaq opened up about his torrid personal experience while touring India to work with the New Zealand side recently. The Black Caps played India in a three-Test away series, stunning the hosts with a 3-0 series victory.

"I will tell you my own personal experience. Ahead of the India-New Zealand series that happened recently (November 2024), where New Zealand whiteashed them 3-0, maar ke aaye inko (thrashed them), I was New Zealand's spin (bowling) consultant before being appointed as mentor by the PCB," Saqlain told a local TV channel (via TOI).

He continued:

"Five months before (the tour), I received a letter from the Indian cricket board as well from the New Zealand cricket board for (Indian) visa. I booked (an appointment) online from Leicester (England) where I have my home and got an appointment for two weeks later. They made me sit in queue for 4 hours."

"I felt a bit embarrassed and I was disappointed as well for the treatment being meted out to me. They said you have to be in line...You won't believe how many people I approached (to get my visa processed). The status remained the same for three months. In the meantime, I got this offer from PCB. So I refused the visa, they took fee as well and did not even acknowledge. It ended there," he concluded.

Saqlain's scathing attack on India adds fuel to the fire in the build-up to the highly-anticipated India-Pakistan encounter on Sunday. The two teams last met in the 2024 T20 World Cup, with India pulling off a thrilling six-run victory.

