"Welcome to IPL 2024" - Fans react to Chris Jordan’s 17-ball half-century in BBL

Chris Jordan starred with the bat during the Big Bash League clash between Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers in Perth Stadium on Wednesday, December 20.

The right-handed batter came in when the Hurricanes were reeling at 107/7 after 15.2 overs. Jordan then slammed 59 runs off 20 balls, including five maximums and six boundaries.

Jordan brought up his half-century during the 20th over with two sixes off Andrew Tye. He was eventually dismissed off the last delivery, caught by Ashton Agar at backward square leg. The 35-year-old smashed 20 runs off the last over to take the Hurricanes to a decent total of 172.

Note - (He was dismissed in his 20th delivery^)

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded Chris Jordan for his exploits with the bat in BBL.

"Welcome to IPL 2024 Chris Jordan."

Here are some more reactions:

“That was good fun” – Chris Jordan reacts to his exploits in BBL

Chris Jordan expressed his delight following his sublime performance with the bat for Hobart Hurricanes against Perth Scorchers in BBL. He said in the mid-match show:

“That was good fun. Obviously, we didn't get off to a good start. I am lucky it came off for me. It's a familiar ground for me. The fans are great. I am lucky that a few came off the middle today for me.”

Apart from Jordan, Nikhil Chaudhary and Mitchell Owen also added valuable contributions to the Hurricanes. Chaudhary scored 40 off 31 deliveries, comprising six boundaries. Meanwhile, Owen added 28 off 22, including three boundaries.

Jason Behrendorff emerged as the pick of bowlers for Perth Scorchers, returning with figures of 4/25, while Andrew Tye bagged two wickets. Ashton Agar and Lance Morris settled for one scalp apiece.

In response, the Scorchers were 18/1 after 2.3 overs, with Zak Crawley and Aaron Hardie at the crease (at the time of writing). Chris Jordan provided the first breakthrough for the Hurricanes, dismissing Cooper Conolly for five off seven deliveries.

