“Well played my boy” – Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan laud Shubman Gill’s timely century in IND vs ENG Vizag Test

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan have lauded Shubman Gill for his timely century on Day 3 of the second Test against England in Vizag on Sunday (February 4).

The remarks came as Gill smashed 104 runs off 147 balls, including two sixes and 11 boundaries. With his third Test ton, the right-handed batter also returned to form after failing to score even a half-century in his last 11 innings in the format. He also shared a crucial 89-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer for the fifth wicket to help India recover from 122-4.

Yuvraj Singh wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Rising to the occasion once again and playing a well-balanced knock! Good to see the three-digit mark. Well played my boy - let the bat do the talking.”

Dhawan also wrote on X:

"Hats off to @ShubmanGill for your outstanding century in the match against #England! A truly remarkable performance showcasing your talent and grit. Keep making us proud!"

For the unversed, Gill and Yuvraj share a great camaraderie as the duo hail from the same state of Punjab. Meanwhile, Dhawan has always credited Gill for his talent even at the cost of his own place.

Shubman Gill helps India dominate England on Day 3

Shubman Gill helped India dominate England on Day 3 as the hosts put up 255 in their second innings to set a 399-run target for the visitors in the second Test.

Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed bagged four and three wickets for the visitors, respectively.

Chasing 399, the Ben Stokes-led side were 67-1 at stumps on Day 3, with Zak Crawley and Rehan Ahmed at the crease. Ravichandran Ashwin provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Ben Duckett for 28 off 27 deliveries.

Batting first, India put up 396 in their first innings, thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s double century. The left-handed batter smashed 209 off 290, hitting seven sixes and 19 boundaries.

For England, James Anderson, Rehan Ahmed and debutant Shoaib Bashir bagged three wickets apiece.

In response, the visitors were skittled out for 253 in their first innings. Zak Crawley top scored with 76 off 78, including two sixes and 11 boundaries. Jasprit Bumrah picked up a six-wicket haul for the hosts, while Kuldeep Yadav bagged three wickets.

