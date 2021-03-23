"Well played Gabbar!"- Twitterati applauds Shikhar Dhawan for his brilliant innings of 98

Shikhar Dhawan has once again fallen agonizingly short of a well-deserved hundred, as he was caught at short mid-wicket during the first ODI against England in Pune. Nevertheless, the 35-year-old silenced his critics and showed why he is one of the best white-ball batsmen India have at the moment.
The likes of Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal, who had set the stage on fire in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, were overlooked for the ODI series. Shikhar Dhawan was under some pressure as his place in the squad was questioned by many, despite having a career average of 45.66.
However, great players thrive under pressure instead of getting bogged down, and that is exactly what happened with the 35-year-old. He paced his innings wonderfully and scored a well-made 98 almost at a run-a-ball.
Fans on Twitter react to Shikhar Dhawan's 98
Fans on Twitter were disappointed with Shikhar Dhawan missing out on what should have been his 18th ODI hundred. However, they also hailed the Indian opener for his fantastic knock under pressure and heaped praise on him for being ultra-consistent for India in ODIs. Here is what they had to say.
India were put into bat by England and it was not a walk in the park whatsoever for the openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. The duo had to see off the new-ball burst from the England pacers. Dhawan took his time to get his eye in and Rohit tried to up the ante after the completion of 10 overs.
However, after the dismissal of the swashbuckling right-hander, it was down to Shikhar Dhawan to take the initiative and make up for the deliveries he had consumed. Virat Kohli's run-a-ball innings coupled with Dhawan's aggression helped India shift gears in the middle-overs.
Although Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Dhawan lost their wickets in quick succession, the hosts will believe that with KL Rahul at the crease and the firepower of the Pandya brothers to follow, India can reach a total close to the 300-run mark.