West Indies legend names star Indian batter as his favourite cricketer amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former West Indian opener Gordon Greenidge said ace Indian batter Virat Kohli was the last cricketer he enjoyed watching amid the ongoing England Test series. Greenidge also picked Rishabh Pant as someone he enjoys watching in the current lot.

Kohli recently retired from Tests ahead of the England tour, under a year after he walked away from T20Is. The 36-year-old remains India's most successful Test captain and will continue to play ODIs in the future.

In an interview with TOI, Greenidge was asked about his favorite cricketers to watch, to which he responded:

"Virat Kohli. I watched Pant. But I watched the highlights".

Kohli is India's fourth all-time leading run-scorer in Tests and third overall in ODIs and T20Is. Meanwhile, Pant is playing in the ongoing England Tests and enjoying incredible success with the willow.

The left-hander is the second leading run-scorer after three games with 425 runs at an average of almost 71 in six innings.

"It's the way he prefers to play and feels more at ease playing" - Gordon Greenidge on India's Rishabh Pant

Gordon Greenidge backed Rishabh Pant's aggressive batting style in Tests, saying he is more courageous than others. Former players and fans have occasionally criticized the 27-year-old for his mode of dismissals in red-ball cricket.

Yet, Pant boasts incredible red-ball numbers with 3,373 runs in 46 matches at an average of 44.38, including eight centuries. He already holds the record for the most Test centuries by a designated Indian wicket-keeper, surpassing MS Dhoni in the series opener against England.

"If it comes off, great. If it doesn't, I am sure he and the rest of the team are going to be very disappointed. It's the way he prefers to play and feels more at ease playing. When he came down and hit the guy (Ben Stokes) over the back of his head in a Test match at Headingley, the commentators were shocked. I think he was on naught. It was just amazing the way he plays. Some players are more courageous than others," said Greenidge (via the aforementioned source).

Despite Pant's heroics in England, the visitors are trailing the five-match series 1-2 after three games. The pivotal fourth Test will be played at Manchester, starting July 23. The Asian giants last won a Test series in England in 2007 with Rahul Dravid as the captain.

