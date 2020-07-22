West Indies should rest Shai Hope so he can regain confidence: Curtly Ambrose

West Indies batsman Shai Hope was the toast of his country after his twin centuries in the Headingley Test against England back in 2017. But in the ongoing England-West Indies three-match Tests series, Shai Hope has looked a shadow of his former self – woefully out of form with the bat.

After the first two Tests, Shai Hope has just managed 57 runs from four innings – 25, 7, 16 and 9 – and averages only 14.25. Former West Indies pace legend Curtly Ambrose believes that Jason Holder’s side must rest Shai Hope for the series-deciding third Test which begins in Manchester on Friday (July 24) or risk ‘destroying’ the young batsman.

“He is a much better player than what he is showing at the moment and is obviously very low on confidence. Maybe in the next game we should rest him so he can regain some confidence,” Curtly Ambrose told Sky Sports.

“If you keep playing him and he keeps failing it will only get worse. You are going to destroy him if it continues like that. Something has gone terribly wrong for him since those two centuries at Headingley – he hasn’t done anything really in Test cricket since then,” the former West Indies paceman said about Shai Hope.

Bringing someone else can help Shai Hope get his mind together: Curtly Ambrose

Hosts England levelled the three-Test series at 1-1 after their 113-run win over West Indies in the second Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. West Indies had won the first Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton by four wickets.

Curtly Ambrose represented West Indies in 98 Tests, and 176 ODIs. In the Test match arena, Curtly Ambrose managed to pick up 405 wickets at an average of just 20.99.

The tall paceman had a phenomenal record against England in Tests as well. In 34 Tests, Curtly Ambrose managed to pick up 164 wickets against England at an average of just 18.79.

“I like Hope a lot. I think he is a fantastic player but this is not doing his confidence any good. Are West Indies going to go with him again? It’s a tough call.

“I am inclined to give him another go but by bringing someone else in he could get totally away from the game for a little bit and get his mind together,” Curtly Ambrose said.

West Indies fielded an unchanged side from their four-wicket win in the opening Test at the Ageas Bowl, while England rotated their pace attack.

Former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara says hosts England should name the same XI as they search for a series win, while Dominic Cork would make one alteration -- bring in James Anderson for Sam Curran.