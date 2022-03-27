England have come under the scanner for their underwhelming batting performances in the ongoing Test series decider against West Indies at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's, Grenada.

Marcus Trescothick, the side's batting coach, believes that one bad day cannot derail the progress they have made on the tour. While England are currently reeling at 103/8 after stumps on day three, Trescothick pointed out that the group has improved over the course of the three Tests in the West Indies.

However, he did highlight Joe Root and co.'s underwhelming performances in both departments in the third and final fixture.

"It's disappointing. We're obviously immensely disappointed about what's happened over the course of the day. We've not got it right in both departments. We've been better than that over the course of the series but we've not turned up and made it work as we have done in previous games.

"They got more runs than we wanted them to, 28 ahead overnight and we wanted to knock them over as quickly as possible. Credit to Da Silva getting his first hundred and the other two dug in. We could have been better than what we've shown over the course of the day," he was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

England are on the verge of yet another humiliating Test loss. They are just 10 runs ahead of West Indies with just two wickets to spare in their second innings. They did come up with some inspiring performances in the first two drawn Tests, but a series defeat seems inevitable at this juncture for the Poms.

"We'll try to find a solution and try to make it better going forward" - England batting coach Marcus Trescothick

The cricketer-turned-commentator admitted that the side have underperformed, following their fighting performances in the first two encounters of the red-ball rubber. He reckoned that the team would look to analyze their mistakes and work towards improving them.

He added:

"We haven't performed to the level we've put our standards at in the previous two Tests. So we have to look at that and say 'why have we put in that performance today? What is the reason?' We'll try to find a solution and try to make it better going forward. We're working at those solutions. I think we've made improvements but it was disappointing today."

The English think-tank made several changes to their side for their West Indies tour in an attempt to bounce back after their horror showing against Australia in the Ashes.

England left out senior pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad for the tour. However, the move hasn't paid dividends for them and they have received flak from several quarters for their recent below-average outings in the longer format.

