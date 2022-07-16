[Watch] KL Rahul resumes batting practice ahead of Team India's upcoming West Indies tour

Team India batter KL Rahul was recently spotted batting in the nets as he geared up for the upcoming West Indies tour. The right-hander, who underwent surgery in Germany for a sports hernia last month, has resumed training as he looks to make a comeback to cricket.

While the star batter isn't a part of Team India's ODI squad for the Caribbean tour, he has been included in the side for the T20Is. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), however, has disclosed that Rahul's availability for the five-match series will depend on his fitness.

A video of Rahul's recent net session was shared by the player's fan page on social media on Saturday (July 16). Much to the delight of Rahul's fans, he has started batting in the nets again at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Watch the video of KL Rahul's net session here:

Rahul was expected to lead the Men in Blue in the five-match T20I home series against South Africa. However, he was ruled out of the series due to a groin injury.

The Karnataka-born cricketer also had to miss the rescheduled fifth Test against England as well as the white-ball leg of the tour. He was last seen in action during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022), where he led the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Rahul showcased stunning form throughout the tournament and finished as the second-highest run-getter. The right-handed batter scored 616 runs from his 15 appearances at an impressive average of 51.33.

India to play eight white-ball games in West Indies

The Indian side will battle it out against hosts West Indies in a three-match ODI series later this month. The opening encounter of the rubber is scheduled to be played at Queen's Park Oval on July 22.

Rohit Sharma has been rested for 50-over fixtures and senior opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side in his absence. The two cricketing nations will then lock horns in five T20I games, beginning on July 29.

India's ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

*The inclusion of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness.

