West Indies vs Ireland 2nd ODI postponed after two new COVID-19 cases in the Irish squad 

The second ODI between West Indies and Ireland, which was scheduled to be played on Tuesday, January 11, has now been postponed. The clash between the two cricketing nations had to be pushed forward after two more members from the Irish camp tested positive for COVID-19.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Cricket Ireland (CI) have verified the same through a joint statement. Since the Irish side are left with a depleted squad owing to injuries and COVID-19 cases, the two cricket boards have decided to postpone the second ODI.

It was also revealed that both CWI and CI are working on all the possibilities for the bilateral series to be completed. The third and final ODI of the series was originally scheduled to be played on January 14.

Ireland are also slated to lock horns with hosts West Indies in a one-off T20I, which was to be played on January 17. It remains to be seen if those fixtures will take place on the same dates or if CWI announces a completely new schedule for the remaining games.

CWI and CI's joint statement read:

"Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Cricket Ireland (CI) issued a joint statement after two further positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ireland camp following recent testing, and two players being ruled out due to injury, resulting in Ireland having a severely depleted squad."

"The second CG Insurance One-Day International scheduled for Sabina Park on Tuesday, January 11 has therefore been postponed."

Windies Cricket @windiescricket Joint statement by Cricket West Indies and Cricket Ireland on postponement of 2nd CG Insurance ODI | Full Statement: bit.ly/3nfeZaV Joint statement by Cricket West Indies and Cricket Ireland on postponement of 2nd CG Insurance ODI | Full Statement: bit.ly/3nfeZaV

Having secured a 24-run victory in the opening encounter, the Kieron Pollard-led West Indies side currently lead the 3-match series by 1-0.

Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie tests positive for coronavirus

According to a report from The Irish Times, Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie has contracted the COVID-19 virus. Wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker has also tested positive for the novel virus.

It is worth mentioning that Simi Singh and Ben White were ruled out of the opening encounter against West Indies after testing positive for coronavirus. All-rounders Paul Stirling and Shane Getkate have tested negative for COVID-19 and will rejoin the Ireland squad.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Good news for Ireland - Paul Stirling set to join the team for the West Indies series after testing negative for COVID-19. Good news for Ireland - Paul Stirling set to join the team for the West Indies series after testing negative for COVID-19.

Also Read Article Continues below

Both Stirling and Getkate had to self-isolate themselves in Florida after testing positive for the virus after the cancelation of Ireland's ODI series against the USA. The two players will now join the Ireland camp in Jamaica.

Edited by Diptanil Roy