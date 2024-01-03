“What if 20 wickets fell on Day 1 in India” – Mayank Agarwal takes dig at critics as 23 wickets fall in South Africa's Cape Town

India cricketer Mayank Agarwal has taken a dig at the critics as 23 wickets fell on Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa in Newlands, Cape Town, on Wednesday, January 3.

For the unversed, Team India are often targeted for spin-friendly pitches as Test matches barely last four or five days. Like India, the Proteas once again provided fast seam-friendly conditions in the second Test despite the first game ending within three days.

Agarwal, who has represented India in 21 Tests, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

“What if 20 wickets fell on day 1 in India”

Expand Tweet

Notably, the same venue (Cape Town) witnessed 23 wickets falling on Day 2 during the first Test between South Africa and Australia in November 2011. Since 2000, 20 or more wickets have fallen 15 times in a single day in Test cricket, including the ongoing fixture.

India have contributed three times to the cause. South Africa have now joined India and Sri Lanka with 20+ wickets falling three times in a day. Others are England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand (each twice) and one time each in Zimbabwe and the West Indies.

What happened on Day 1 of India vs South Africa 2nd Test?

Batting first, South Africa registered their lowest-ever score against India in Tests, managing just 55 in 23.2 overs.

Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball for India, finishing with career-best figures of 6/15. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar bagged two wickets apiece.

Expand Tweet

In response, India suffered a collapse, losing their last six wickets without adding any runs for 153 in 34.5 overs. Virat Kohli top-scored with 46, hitting one maximum and six boundaries. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill chipped in with 39 and 36 runs, respectively, as the visitors took a 98-run first-innings lead.

Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Nandre Burger bagged three wickets apiece for the Proteas.

Expand Tweet

At stumps on Day 1, the hosts were 62/3 after 17 overs, trailing by 36 runs, with Aiden Markram and David Bedingham at the crease.

Mukesh Kumar bagged two wickets, including the prized scalp of Dean Elgar, while Jasprit Bumrah dismissed debutant Tristan Stubbs.

Follow the IND vs SA 2nd Test live score and updates here.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App