"What an absolute powerhouse with the bat" - Fans erupt as Mitchell Marsh blasts unbeaten 92 to power Australia to 226 in 1st T20I vs South Africa

Mitchell Marsh began his captaincy era in Australia's colors with a bang as he led the way with a stunning unbeaten 92 to take the visitors to a mammoth 226/6 in the opening T20I against South Africa on Wednesday, August 30.

The all-rounder walked out at number 3 at the departure of Travis Head's wicket and wasted no time in asserting himself at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. He tore into the seamers in the powerplay and blasted a half-century off a mere 22 deliveries to put Australia on track for a big total.

He slowed down in between after a few quick wickets, although Tim David kept the charge going. Marsh took over at the death and added the finishing touches, taking 49 deliveries to remain unbeaten on 92.

Fans lavished praise on the all-rounder, who has been one of the mainstays of the Australian T20I setup for the last couple of years at number 3, and expressed their excitement over his power-hitting.

Here's a look at some of the reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mitchell Marsh, Tim David half-centuries take Australia to 226 in Durban

South African skipper Aiden Markram elected to field first on a belter of a surface in Durban.

His decision was vindicated once Marco Jansen dismissed Head, although Marsh instantly had them clutching at straws with his raw intent, smashing 13 fours and two sixes during his stay.

He also launched a Lizaad Williams delivery out of the stadium with the ball hitting the roof, and he was in pristine touch throughout his stay.

Tim David blazed away to a 28-ball 64 of his own before a screamer of a Temba Bavuma catch at long off brought his innings to a screeching halt.

Expand Tweet

Australia broke India's long-standing record of close to sixteen years by amassing the highest score in T20Is at Kingsmead, finishing on 226/6.

South Africa will now have to bat out of their skins in order to overhaul the score and take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.

Is Mitchell Marsh the best T20 all-rounder in the world at present? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Poll : Is Mitchell Marsh the best all-rounder at present in T20Is? Yes No 0 votes