"What abuses I have got as a 16-year-old in Pakistan, only I know" - Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

Former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan recently opened up about his unpleasant playing experience in Pakistan in the past.

Pakistan cricket team director Mickey Arthur and several fans expressed their displeasure over the crowd's behavior towards their team during the match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (October 14).

Some Indians also expressed similar reactions after the match over the past few days. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan noted one such X (formerly Twitter) post of journalist and news anchor Rajdeep Sardesai and staged a reply, revealing an experience from his playing days.

Sivaramakrishnan claimed that he was at the receiving end of abuse based on his religion, color, culture, and nationality from the crowd while playing in Pakistan at the age of 16. He wrote:

"What abuses I have got as a 16 year old in Pakistan, only I know. From my colour to my religion to my country and culture. For Heaven’s sake if you have not experienced it, please don’t talk about it."

Rajdeep Sardesai then tried to explain his point of view and preached positivity. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan then replied:

"You can say whatever makes you happy."

"It didn't seem like an ICC event to be brutally honest"- Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur after the loss against India

Mickey Arthur levied heavy criticism on BCCI after his team suffered a humiliating loss against India in the 2023 World Cup match in Ahmedabad.

He opined that the atmosphere at the stadium was favorable for India and seemed hostile for the Men in Green. Mickey Arthur added that it felt like a BCCI event rather than an ICC event.

"It didn't seem like an ICC event to be brutally honest. It seemed like a bilateral series; it seemed like a BCCI event. I didn't hear Dil Dil Pakistan coming through the microphones too often tonight," he said at a post-match press conference.

He continued:

"So yes, that does play a role, but I'm not going to use that as an excuse because for us it was about living the moment, it was about the next ball and it was about how we were going to combat the Indian, the Indian players tonight."

