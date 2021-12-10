'What we achieved on that day will be difficult to replicate in the future'- Imad Wasim opens up on Pakistan's historic T20 WC win against India

Spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim recently opened up about Pakistan's historic win over arch-rivals India at the ICC T20 World Cup.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan pulled off a major heist back in October. They became the first team from their country to beat India in a World Cup fixture.

Pakistan played a perfect game against Virat Kohli's men and ended up burying their unwanted streak in clinical fashion. They thumped India by 10 wickets in Dubai.

Hailing the victory against India as a "special moment," Wasim told PakPassion.net:

"It was really good and beating India always provides some special moments for everyone involved in Pakistan cricket. Of course, I enjoyed the occasion and the match, and the result was just perfect. There was pressure on us, but it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play against India in a Twenty20 World Cup and I was really grateful for that opportunity."

As stated above, Pakistan played a perfect game on October 24. Wasim acknowledged the same, stating that everything the Men in Green touched that day turned into gold.

He also admitted that it will be difficult for future Pakistan teams' to emulate such performances.

"It felt like everything we touched that day turned to gold. Make no mistake, India are a very, very good side, but we just outclassed them on the day. The way we played was just fantastic and I would say that it was a near-perfect performance. In fact, I would go so far as to say that what we achieved on that day will be difficult to replicate in the future," added Imad.

Following the 10-wicket win against India, Pakistan went from strength-to-strength and ended up topping the league stage.

However, their campaign came to a heartbreaking end against Australia in the semi-finals. Matthew Wade smashed Shaheen Shah Afridi for three consecutive sixes towards the end to take Australia to the finals of the T20 World Cup 2021.

"India and Pakistan should play regularly against each other" - Imad Wasim

India and Pakistan haven't played bilateral cricket since 2013. The two sides last played a Test series against each other in December 2007.

Wasim admitted that 'political tensions' between the two countries are the reason behind the lack of cricket between them. But he is hopeful of a resumption of cricketing ties in the future.

He said:

"As a player, you always want to compete at the highest level and against the best teams which is why these games are so special for us. I feel that being two world-class teams, India and Pakistan should play regularly against each other."

"But having said that, I also understand that there are political reasons which prevent this from happening. This is sad because sports, especially cricket, can unite nations and I do think that we should have bilateral series between the two countries. Not only will this will be good for the game of cricket, but it will also be great both for cricket and for humanity too," concluded Imad.

Since 2012-13, India and Pakistan have only met at ICC events and Asia Cups and it's likely to be the norm in the near future.

