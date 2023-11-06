What is Angelo Mathews’ ‘timed out’ dismissal during BAN vs SL match of 2023 World Cup?

In a surprising development, Angelo Mathews fell prey to a timed-out dismissal during the 2023 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the 2023 World Cup today (November 6).

For the unversed, Mathews was dismissed without facing a ball. That came as the right-handed batter leisurely walked out to the middle and took the wrong helmet with him. He didn’t reach the crease in time and called for a replacement. The substitute rushed in with the correct helmet.

In the meantime, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan appealed for a timed-out dismissal. Mathews pleaded his case to the umpires Marais Erasmus, Richard Illingworth, and Shakib, but the latter didn’t withdraw the appeal. The players gathered to celebrate the wicket.

Watch the drama below:

For the unversed, Sadeera Samarawickrama was dismissed at 15:49 pm IST, while Angelo Mathews departed at 15:54 pm IST.

What does the rule say?

According to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) laws of cricket:

“40.1.1 After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.”

In the 2023 World Cup, the duration has been reduced to two minutes.

Reacting to the development, former Sri Lanka cricketer-turned-commentator Russel Arnold was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz:

"This is the first time I have ever witnessed something like this.”

Angelo Mathews fails to deliver on his comeback in 2023 World Cup

Angelo Mathews has failed to deliver in his World Cup comeback since the opening game against England, where he scalped two wickets. In his last three games, he has returned with scores of 23 (vs Afghanistan), 12 (vs India), and 0 (today).

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are currently placed seventh place in the 2023 World Cup points table. They must win the game to consolidate their place to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

