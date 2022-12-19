“What has damaged Pakistan cricket is their love with the shortest format” – Salman Butt

Salman Butt has hit out at Pakistan cricket for their obsession with T20 cricket. The former Pakistan captain feels that youngsters are only interested in playing the shortest format of the game.

He also reckoned they wish to be part of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and other tournaments in the shortest format. The statement comes as Babar Azam and Co. lost the Test series against England and Australia at home this year.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt said:

“What has damaged Pakistan cricket is their love with the shortest format, their blindfolded love with T20 cricket. The youngsters are keen to play T20 cricket. They have their eyes set on PSL or other leagues. If they play ODIs, well and good, they only want a Test cap. We are on the wrong path.”

Butt added that Pakistan doesn’t have a single player in Test cricket apart from the ones already in the squad who can come in and revive the morale of the team. He added:

“Aap laalten lekar dudhenge aapko player nahi milega aur abhi bhi aapke pass bade format me replacements nahi hai. (If you search for players even with a lantern, you won’t be able to find them. You don’t have any replacements for the longer format)."

He continued:

“Is Saud Shakeel a new system's production? He is coming from the U19 development squad from the old system. Stop the drama.”

“Nobody will give them such conditions” – Salman Butt on England’s aggressive intent

Butt also warned England that their 'bazball' style of play won’t succeed away from home, except Pakistan. He feels that PCB didn’t prepare the right pitches to challenge the English batters.

The former Pakistan player said:

“When you have technique, defense, and skill, you won’t allow England to play such cricket. The same team won’t be able to play in such a manner in Australia or India. Even South Africa won’t allow them to play their style of cricket. Nobody will give them such conditions.”

He continued:

“We play domestic cricket on green pitches. In Test matches, we prepare spin-friendly tracks.”

Meanwhile, the hosts are on the brink of a 0-3 whitewash. With two days left in the Test, Ben Stokes and Co. require 55 runs to win the Karachi Test with eight wickets in hand.

