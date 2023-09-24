What are the dates for India’s World Cup 2023 matches?

Team India will be one of the favorites for the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, which will be played in India from October 5 to November 19. The last time India hosted the ODI World Cup in 2011, they emerged victorious under the inspirational captaincy of MS Dhoni.

There will be plenty of hopes from the Men in Blue this time as well. Led by Rohit Sharma, Team India have some genuine match winners in the likes of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav. Among the younger generation, there will be high hopes from Shubman Gill, who has been in brilliant batting form over the last year or so.

On paper, Team India seem to have most of their bases covered. However, they will be under intense pressure and scrutiny. They have been reminded umpteenth times of the fact that they have not won an ICC trophy in any format since 2013. Will that finally change?

Team India’s World Cup 2023 matches

India’s match dates for the ICC event.

As per the format of ICC World Cup 2023, each side will face the other nine teams in the competition once in the league round. The top four teams will then qualify for the semi-final. Hosts India will begin their campaign with a tough game against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

Their second match will be against Afghanistan in Delhi on October 11. The marquee India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 clash will be held in Ahmedabad on October 14. The Men in Blue will then take on Bangladesh in Pune on October 19 and New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 22.

Following the game against the Kiwis, they will get a break for a few days. Their next World Cup 2023 match will be against England in Lucknow on October 29. The Men in Blue’s last three matches in the competition will be as follows - vs Sri Lanka in Mumbai (November 2), vs South Africa in Kolkata (November 5) and vs Netherlands in Bengaluru (November 12).

Team India’s full schedule for ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 (with IST timings)

Below is Team India’s full schedule for ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.

Match 5: October 8 - India vs Australia, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2 PM IST

Match 9: October 11 - India vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2 PM IST

Match 12: October 14 - India vs Pakistan, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2 PM IST

Match 17: October 19 - India vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune, 2 PM IST

Match 21: October 22 - India vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, 2 PM IST

Match 29: October 29 - India vs England, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2 PM IST

Match 33: November 2 - India vs Sri Lanka, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 PM IST

Match 37: November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 PM IST

Match 45: November 12 - India vs Netherlands, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2 PM IST