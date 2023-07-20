"What a debacle, the stripes on the Indian uniforms" - Brad Hogg gives his honest opinion on India's new Test jersey

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has shared his views on India's new Test jersey. With two new sponsors joining the BCCI, Team India's Test kit has a touch of red and blue colors now.

The new Test jersey of the Indian team received mixed reactions from the fans. While the younger lot welcomed the new colors with open hands, the traditionalists had the opposite reaction.

Sharing his reaction to the Indian team's jersey, Brad Hogg said in an Instagram video:

"What a debacle, the stripes on the Indian uniforms. I absolutely love it. I think it's great for the game. I think it allows sponsors to create better promotion for their products. It's a great marketing tool, but also for the fans out there. The young fans, they love a bit of color as well."

Hogg added that the logos of sponsors are small but they could make a big difference for the audience as well as the growth of Test cricket.

"I know it's only small, but it could be a big difference to the promotion of Test cricket," Hogg added.

"I think that we could just have one venue where it's just white"- Brad Hogg suggests sponsors should not get a lot of space on uniforms at Lord's

Before 2019, the Test jerseys neither had the jersey numbers of the players at the back nor any big sponsorship logos at the front. Brad Hogg opined that the administrators can think of bringing the old jerseys back when they play at the Mecca of Cricket, Lord's.

"Now for those traditionals out there, that don't like a little bit of color on the Test uniform, I think that we could just have one venue where it's just white," said Hogg.

"That's Lord's where the game originally was invented. Well, what you cold say the Test game was. That's the original origins. So we want to keep a little bit of history there. A little bit of tradition for the traditionalists, but everywhere else, let's get a bit of color in the Test game on the uniform," he concluded.

All Test-playing nations have a sponsor at the front and a kit designer logo on their uniforms. While Brad Hogg came up with an interesting suggestion, it seems unlikely that the boards would dishonor their agreements with the sponsor companies just for one Test.