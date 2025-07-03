“What has he done before that?” - Star England bowler’s massive statement on Rishabh Pant during ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Star England wrist-spinner Adil Rashid made a massive statement on Rishabh Pant during the ongoing second Test between England and India. Appearing on the 'Beard Before Wicket' Podcast, Adil Rashid questioned Rishabh Pant's selection in Wisden's World Test XI.

Notably, Pant scored twin hundreds in the first Test of the ongoing series. He made 134 runs off 178 balls in the first innings and 118 runs off 140 balls in the second.

However, as the wicketkeeper-batter was out of action for a long time due to injuries following his car accident, Adil Rashid questioned whether he really deserved the spot.

"Pant made a hundred just now. One in the IPL. But if you take the two hundreds out, what has he done before that? He's just come back from injury, so I don't know what he's done before that. For now I would pick him though," he stated. (18:58)

In the first innings of the ongoing second Test against England, the left-handed wicket-keeper made just 25 runs off 42 balls before he was dismissed by Shoaib Bashir.

Adil Rashid suggests how India must use Jasprit Bumrah amid the England Test series

In the same conversation, Adil Rashid also spoke about ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah. He felt that Bumrah must only play important tournaments or series following the England series.

"They would have planned the three-four years (of Bumrah from now). For example the 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup. These are big one's. In between that maybe some series he might not play, ones which are not important. He will play three Tests against England but he might not even go to Bangladesh next. Rest him and get him fit for the important one's like against Australia, England, South Africa," he added. (13:45)

Additionally, former England all-rounder Moeen Ali stated that in the absence of Bumrah, others such as Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna needed to step up.

"Siraj will now have to be the leader. He's got to step up. Prasidh Krishna has to step up. You cannot just rely on Bumrah. But it will take time. Batting wise they will always be okay," he stated. (14:27)

India lost the first Test and are 0-1 down in the five-match series.

