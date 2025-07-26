"What a fightback" - Fans in awe after Shubman Gill and KL Rahul share 174-run unbeaten partnership in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

India captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul delivered with the bat when the team needed them the most on Day 4 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, July 26. The duo put on an unbeaten 174-run partnership for the third wicket after the tourists lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan for ducks in the first over of their second innings, bowled by Chris Woakes.Rahul top-scored with an unbeaten 87 runs off 210 balls, comprising eight boundaries. On the other hand, Gill scored 78 not out off 167 deliveries, featuring 10 boundaries.With one day left in the game, the duo played with utmost caution to give the tourists a chance to draw the game. They will now be looking to take inspiration from the record partnership between former India skipper Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman, who shared a 376-run partnership against Australia in 2001.Fans on X lauded Gill and Rahul for their fighting display, with the series on the line. One user wrote:&quot;Awesome achievement by KL Rahul and Shubman Gill. They must keep batting to save this Test match for India. Both are India's best batsmen on this tour, but their task isn't complete. India needs to survive this Test to fight another day.&quot;Another user commented:&quot;From 0-2 to 174-2! What a sensational partnership between KL Rahul &amp; skipper Shubman Gill.&quot;A third user added:&quot;What a fightback from KL Rahul (86*) and Shubman Gill (77*)! Their partnership is crucial for #TeamIndia going into the final day. Bring on Day 5!&quot;Here are a few more reactions:Shubman Gill and KL Rahul help India bounce back, but England are ahead by 137 runs at stumps on Day 4Shubman Gill and KL Rahul delivered with the bat, but India are still trailing by 137 runs against England at stumps on Day 4, ending the third and last session with a score of 174/2 after 63 overs.Earlier in the day, the hosts posted a mammoth 669 in their first innings, thanks to centuries from Joe Root (150) and skipper Ben Stokes (141). Ravindra Jadeja bagged four wickets for the visitors but was among four Indian bowlers who conceded over 100 runs.Asked to bat first, the visitors put up 358 in their first innings. Ben Stokes shone with the ball, returning with a fifer.Ben Stokes-led England are leading the five-match Test series 2-1. India must draw or win the game to avoid a series loss.Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test live scores and updates here.