"What are we going to do with Rahul?" - Aakash Chopra questions India's plans for KL Rahul after IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

Former India player Aakash Chopra has questioned the Men in Blue's plans for KL Rahul after the first ODI against England. He pointed out that the wicketkeeper-batter was demoted in the batting order just because a left-arm spinner and a leg-spinner were operating with the ball for the visitors.

India bowled England out for 248 after Jos Buttler decided to bat first in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. Although Rahul managed only two runs off nine deliveries, the hosts registered a four-wicket win with 68 deliveries to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the cricketer-turned-commentator questioned whether the Indian team management would continue to show faith in Rahul.

"What are we going to do with Rahul? It's an important talking point. It's slightly intriguing. Jacob Bethell and Adil Rashid were bowling. So you didn't send Rahul, okay fine, but you played Rahul ahead of Pant. However, are you going to show that much faith in Rahul?" he said (10:40).

Chopra pointed out that Rishabh Pant was drafted into the XI at Rahul's expense in the final game of India's last ODI series against Sri Lanka.

"You haven't done that thus far because there were three matches in Sri Lanka, the first match got tied, you lost the second match, and you dropped him in the third match. Rishabh Pant played in the third match," Chopra observed.

KL Rahul scored 31 runs off 43 deliveries in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in August last year but was dismissed for a duck in the second game. Rishabh Pant, who replaced him in the XI in the final ODI, managed six runs off nine deliveries.

"There was an opportunity here to play both of them together" - Aakash Chopra reckons both KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant could have played IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

Virat Kohli (left) missed the first ODI against England due to a knee injury. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that India could have played KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant together in the first ODI against England as Virat Kohli was ruled out of the game.

"There was an opportunity here to play both of them together. If you needed a left-hander, you could have sent Rishabh Pant first, and then KL Rahul could have followed. If a left-arm spinner or a leg-spinner comes, you will send Rahul too low in trying to maintain a left-right combination," he said (11:10).

The former India opener added that Rahul should have at least been allowed to bat at his usual position to prove his form.

"KL Rahul was dropped the last time he played white-ball cricket, and he hasn't played white-ball cricket after that. He was dropped in Test cricket as well and then you made him open and after that, you sent him down the order. You should have allowed him to play now. You would have at least come to know whether he is in form or not," Chopra elaboarted.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra noted that KL Rahul will be blamed if he doesn't deliver in a crunch situation. He pointed out that the Karnataka player's place in the XI will be questioned then and that the seeds for that were sown in Thursday's game.

