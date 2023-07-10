“What a guy” – Virat Kohli shares words of wisdom from Jackie Chan ahead of IND vs WI Tests

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has continued a quote-sharing spree during the midst of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

For the uninitiated, the 34-year-old often shares words of wisdom by sharing quotes and one-liners as Instagram stories. On Monday, July 10, Kohli, who is followed by 254 million on Instagram, came up with a famous quote from Hollywood actor Jackie Chan. Sharing the story, he captioned:

“What a guy.”

The original quote read:

“If he is capable, he can make his own money. If he is not, then he will just be wasting mine. - Jackie Chan”

For the uninitiated, Chan is an actor, filmmaker, martial artist, and stuntman famous for his acrobatic fighting style, innovative stunts, and comic timing. Thus, it’s natural that fitness freak Kohli is a fan of the legendary actor.

The 69-year-old has performed in more than 150 films, including Kung Fu Yoga which also stars Bollywood actors Sonu Sood and Disha Patani, and Amyra Dastur. It was one of the highest engrossing movies in China in 2017.

Virat Kohli included in India's squad for Tests and ODIs in West Indies

Virat Kohli has been included in India’s squad for Tests and ODIs in West Indies. The right-handed batter will be in action during the opening Test, which starts at Windsor Park in Dominica on July 12.

Kohli, with scores of 14 and 49, failed to deliver for Rohit Sharma-led side at the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. Thus, he will be keen to grab the opportunity with both hands after Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped from the longest format.

The Delhi-born cricketer loves playing against West Indies against whom he has already amassed 822 runs in 14 Tests, including two centuries and five half-centuries. He needs just 178 more runs to complete 1000 runs against WI in Tests.

Virat Kohli has already amassed over 1000 runs in Tests against Australia (2042 in 25 Tests), England (1991 in 28 Tests), South Africa (1236 in 14 Tests) and Sri Lanka (1085 in 11 Tests) so far.

