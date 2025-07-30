"What are you guys doing?" - Former India cricketer's interesting take on Gambhir vs curator spat ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir was involved in a heated confrontation with The Oval curator Lee Fortis ahead of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy fifth Test against England. R Ashwin believes that the controversy would fire up Shubman Gill and Co. for the crucial encounter.

A video surfaced on social media on Tuesday, July 29, showing Gambhir having a go at Fortis during India's practice session. The Indian spin legend suggested that adversity brings the best out of Team India.

Revealing how he felt after seeing the video of Gambhir's spat with the curator, Ashwin said in the latest YouTube video of his channel, 'Ash ki Baat' (at 1:52):

"After all that, when I saw the video of that fight today, I am thinking, 'Boss, what are you guys doing?' This is not how you want to play against this Indian team. I have always seen that when adversity strikes the Indian team, however it may be, someone will rise up. When things are not going right, or when we are pushed against the wall, the Indian team is a different kettle of fish; it becomes a different beast."

Ashwin reckoned England would have to pay for triggering India going into the crucial fifth and final fixture. He added (at 2:24):

"I think that particular thing, going into this Test match, is a serious advantage for India. Maybe this will mean nothing if England play good cricket and India don't end up on the right side, but somehow I have a feeling that this is not the way it has to be triggered."

Speaking at a press conference, Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak revealed that a member of the groundstaff asked India's support staff to stand 2.5 meters away from the pitch.

He added that Gambhir lost his cool after the curator yelled at India's support staff when they were bringing in an ice box. Kotak also remarked that The Oval curator was 'not the nicest person to deal with'.

"Look at what happened at the Gabba, look at what happened at the Lord's" -R Ashwin warns England after Gautam Gambhir's fight

R Ashwin believes that the spat between Gautam Gambhir and The Oval curator will wake up a few sleeping beasts from the Indian camp. He also gave a few examples to point out how India have responded after such controversy.

The former India off-spinner remarked in the same video (at 4:30):

"When such an incident occurs, those sleeping beasts, the individually brilliant players, will come together. I have seen that many times. You look at any kind of adversity. When that Monkeygate incident happened, you saw how we played in the next Test. Look at what happened at the Gabba, look at what happened at the Lord's, where Virat said, '60 overs of hell'. It galvanizes the team."

For the unversed, Harbhajan Singh was involved in a Monkeygate controversy during India's tour of Australia in 2008. He was accused of hurling racial slurs during the Sydney Test. The aftermath of the scandal saw the side clinch a historic 72-run victory in Perth.

Meanwhile, England currently lead the five-match series 2-1. India must win the final Test to avoid a series defeat. The contest will take place at The Oval, London, from July 31 to August 4.

