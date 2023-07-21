What happened on Day 1 of 2nd IND vs WI 2023 Test in Trinidad?

India continued their domination over West Indies in the Test series, reaching 288/4 at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test at Port of Spain in Trinidad on Thursday, July 20. Sent into bat after losing the toss, India openers featured in a century stand, before an unbeaten half-century from Virat Kohli (87* off 161) lent further solidity to the innings.

India, who handed a debut to pacer Mukesh Kumar with Shardul Thakur being ruled out due to a niggle, began their first innings in confident fashion as skipper Rohit Sharma (80 off 143) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57 off 74) added 139 runs for the first wicket. After a watchful start, Rohit pulled Kemar Roach for a six over square leg in the fifth over.

In the next over, Jaiswal joined the action by smashing Alzarri Joseph for a four and a six. India’s openers looked in little trouble as they found boundaries at ease in the first session. Skipper Rohit brought up his half-century in style, walloping Roach for a maximum over square leg. At the other end, Jaiswal brought up his fifty with consecutive fours off Joseph’s bowling.

The frustration grew for West Indies as Alick Athanaze dropped Jaiswal at slip off Jason Holder’s bowling in the last over before lunch. India went into the first break at 121/0. The hosts struck early in the second session as Jaiswal was caught at deep gully, edging a loose drive of Holder. West Indies fought back strongly in the second session, claiming three more wickets.

Shubman Gill (10) was caught behind as he pushed at a length delivery from Roach that held its line. Rohit’s fine knock ended when he was cleaned up by a beauty from Jomel Warrican. A tossed up turned enough to beat Rohit’s front foot push and knock the off-stump. Ajinkya Rahane (8) then chopped one from Shannon Gabriel back onto his stumps as India went to tea at 182/4.

Kohli and Jadeja lift India in final session

Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja (36* off 84) added an unbroken 106 runs for the fifth wicket to help India regain control of proceedings.

Kohli, who got off the mark off his 21st ball with a punch down the ground off Joseph for four, ending up hitting eight fours in a solid knock. He struck two consecutive boundaries off Roach in the 60th over, while Jadeja also chipped in by finding the gap between mid-off and cover.

Kohli reached a well-deserved fifty in his 500th international game with a cover drive off Warrican for four. On Day 2, he will need a further 13 runs to complete a hundred in his landmark match.