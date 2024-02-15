What happened on Day 1 of the 3rd IND vs ENG 2024 Test?

Skipper Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja struck hundreds, while Sarfaraz Khan smashed a half-century on debut as India posted 326/5 in 86 overs on Day 1 of the third Test against England in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15.

While Rohit hit 131 off 196 balls, Jadeja returned unbeaten on 110 off 212. Sarfaraz’s wonderful knock (62 off 66) ended in disappointing fashion as he was run out.

Batting first after winning the toss, India got off to an extremely nervous start, losing their first three wickets with only 33 runs on the board. Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) nicked one from Mark Wood that bounced a little extra to slip. Shubman Gill (0) looked out of sorts during his stay at the crease before nicking one in the channel from Wood to the keeper. Rajat Patidar (5) was foxed by a delivery from Tom Hartley that gripped and bounced and chipped a simple catch to cover.

India could have been in deeper trouble had Joe Root held on to a tough chance offered by Rohit when he was on 27. After slapping Hartley for two fours in the 13th over, the Indian captain outside edged one that was a fraction shorter. Root, initially obstructed by keeper Ben Foakes, dived to his left, but could not cling on to the catch.

In the next over, he got a leg before decision against James Anderson overturned as replays proved that he had hit the ball. Rohit and local boy Jadeja went on to lift India, adding 204 runs for the fourth wicket. The duo first took India safely to lunch on Day 1 at 93/3, with Rohit bringing up his first half-century of the Test series.

The Rohit-Jadeja duo batted out the entire second session without looking in much trouble. In the 33rd over, the Indian captain launched Hartley for a maximum over long-on. At the other end, Jadeja, who was promoted to No. 5, reached a hard-fought fifty by clipping Wood for a single in the 44th over and bringing out the sword celebration.

Rohit began the 46th over by whacking Joe Root for a maximum over wide mid-on. A few overs later, Jadeja also lofted the off-spinner for a six over midwicket to bring up the 150-run partnership. India went to tea at 185/3 as the hosts gained ascendancy after a poor start.

Sarfaraz sparkles on India debut after Rohit Sharma’s exit

In the first over of the last session on Day 1, Rohit reached three figures by guiding Rehan Ahmed through point for two. The set duo of Rohit and Jadeja combined to smack two sixes and three fours between overs 60 and 63. The Indian captain’s fine knock ended in soft fashion as he completely miscued a short ball from Wood to midwicket.

Sarfaraz, however, showed no signs of nerves on Test debut, easing to a 48-ball half-century. He struck seven fours to reach 43 at nearly a run-a-ball. The debutant then slammed left-arm spinner Hartley over his head for a maximum. Off the next ball, he reached his fifty, working the spinner behind square on the leg side for a single.

The debutant’s knock, however, ended in unfortunate fashion as he tried to help Jadeja reach his hundred. On 99, the latter drove pacer Anderson to mid-on and took a couple of steps down. Sarfaraz responded, but was sent back. It was too late by then as Wood caught the debutant short of his crease with a direct hit.

Jadeja got his hundred off the next ball and also did his sword-swirl, but the celebration was understandably subdued.

