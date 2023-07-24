What happened on Day 4 of 2nd IND vs WI 2023 Test in Trinidad?

A five-wicket haul from Mohammed Siraj and some rapid second-innings batting from India put the visitors in a good position to push for a victory on Day 5 of the second Test at Port of Spain in Trinidad Test, weather-permitting.

On Sunday, July 23, West Indies resumed their first innings at 229/5. The hosts were bowled out for 255 in the first session of Day 4 as Siraj produced career-best Test figures of 5/60. India gained a huge 183-run lead and then went berserk with the bat. They raced to 181/2 in 24 overs and declared to set West Indies at challenging target of 365.

On a stop-start day hampered by rain, India’s bowlers managed to get in 32 overs during which they reduced West Indies to 76/2. The Windies openers added 38 before skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (28) top-edged a sweep off Ravichandran Ashwin.

The Indian off-spinner also trapped debutant Kirk McKenzie leg before for a duck with an arm ball. At stumps on Day 4, Tagenarine Chanderpaul was batting on 24 off 98 and Jermaine Blackwood on 20 off 39. West Indies need a further 289 runs for an unlikely win on Day 5.

Earlier, Indian openers Rohit Sharma (57 off 44) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (38 off 30) went on an all-out attack in their second innings, adding 98 in 11.5 overs. The visitors raced to 100 in 12.2 overs, the fastest team hundred in Test cricket history.

Rohit was in smashing form, racing to his fastest fifty in Test cricket, off 35 balls. He slammed five fours and three sixes in his knock - the first six coming off a nonchalant flick off Kemar Roach over wide long-on. The Indian captain was dropped twice before he was caught at fine leg off Shannon Gabriel’s bowling.

Ishan Kishan hammers maiden Test fifty before India declare

Jaiswal, who struck four fours and six in his aggressive knock, followed his skipper to the pavilion, caught behind off Jomel Warrican as he miscued a slog sweep. However, Ishan Kishan, who was promoted to No. 4, raced to his maiden Test fifty in his second Test, clobbering 52* off 34 balls. Kishan and Shubman Gill (29* off 37) added an unbroken 79 for the third wicket.

Kishan slammed four fours and two sixes in an impressive knock. The two maximums came from consecutive balls off Kemar Roach. The second of the two sixes was a one-handed loft over the bowler’s head - in Rishabh Pant mode. Rohit declared after Kishan crossed his half-century.

Earlier in the day, Siraj ensured India could push for victory in the Test despite rain as West Indies lost 5 for 26. Debutant Mukesh Kumar got the early breakthrough, trapping Alick Athanaze (37) leg before with an in-swinger in the first over of the day.

Siraj's then sent back Jason Holder (15), who was caught behind, going after a full ball that swung away. Alzarri Joseph (4) was trapped lbw by an incoming delivery as India took the DRS. The pacer completed a well-deserved five-fer by trapping Gabriel (0) in front of the wickets with a quick scrambled seam delivery.